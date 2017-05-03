Will Smith Writes Foreword for Memoir by Dr. Bennet Omalu, 'Truth Doesn't Have a Side' Reveals Real-Life Story Behind the Movie Concussion



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 3, 2017 /



Smith writes, "If you want to understand Dr. Bennet Omalu, don't look at the acronyms that come after his name or read the papers he's authored; listen to his laugh. It's the laugh of someone who possesses the freedom that can only come when you know that you are doing exactly what you were destined to do."



In Truth Doesn't Have a Side, Dr. Omalu shares the journey of about his life story becoming a movie and meeting Will Smith for the first time. He also reveals what inspired him to keep fighting for the truth, his deep faith.



Truth Doesn't Have a Side releases August 8, 2017, and Dr. Omalu is available for interviews and live appearances in New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Review copies are available by request.



Zondervan part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivers transformational Christian experiences through its bestselling Bibles, books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The company's products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan offices are located in Grand Rapids, Mich. For additional information, please visit Contact: Robin Barnett, 616-698-3251GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 3, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Will Smith pens the foreword for Truth Doesn't Have a Side: My Alarming Discovery About the Danger of Contact Sports by Dr. Bennet Omalu (Zondervan, August 8, 2017, 9780310351962). Smith played Dr. Omalu in the major motion picture Concussion and writes how a Nigerian-born forensic pathologist taught him what it means to be an American.Smith writes, "If you want to understand Dr. Bennet Omalu, don't look at the acronyms that come after his name or read the papers he's authored; listen to his laugh. It's the laugh of someone who possesses the freedom that can only come when you know that you are doing exactly what you were destined to do."In Truth Doesn't Have a Side, Dr. Omalu shares the journey of about his life story becoming a movie and meeting Will Smith for the first time. He also reveals what inspired him to keep fighting for the truth, his deep faith.Truth Doesn't Have a Side releases August 8, 2017, and Dr. Omalu is available for interviews and live appearances in New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Review copies are available by request.Zondervan part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivers transformational Christian experiences through its bestselling Bibles, books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The company's products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan offices are located in Grand Rapids, Mich. For additional information, please visit www.zondervan.com

Share Tweet