1,000 Catholic Pastors and Parish Leaders from Across U.S. Gather for The Amazing Parish Conference, Atlanta "Our goal is to build a national movement so that every parish that wants to be amazing will know there is a community of other parishes who want the same thing." -- Patrick Lencioni



ATLANTA, March 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- More than 1,000 pastors and parish leaders gathered in Atlanta, March 13-15, for the fifth Amazing Parish conference, where they experienced world-class training from nationally-known Catholic speakers on how to create dynamic parishes infused with organizational health, strengthened by prayer and the sacraments, and guided by a passion for evangelization and discipleship.



Photo: Pastors and parish leaders working on team exercises at the 2017 Amazing Parish conference



Throughout the conference, New York Times best-selling author Patrick Lencioni led pastors and their 3-5 member parish leadership teams in interactive exercises to help them identify a vision and plan for creating an amazing parish.



"We are seeing a tremendous hunger among pastors and parish leaders from across the United States. Our goal is to build a national movement so that every parish that wants to be amazing will know there is a community of other parishes who want the same thing," said Lencioni.



In addition to being a practical and one-of-a-kind experience for parish leaders, the conference was also an opportunity for personal and spiritual renewal with daily Mass, confession and Eucharistic Adoration.



The conference also featured Matthew Kelly (Dynamic Catholic), Curtis Martin (Fellowship of Catholic University Students), Father Michael White and Tom Corcoran (authors of Rebuilt: Awakening the Faithful, Reaching the Lost, and Making Church Matter), Sister Regina Marie Gorman (Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart), and Matt Manion (Catholic Leadership Institute).



This was the fifth Amazing Parish Conference in the last two years. Roughly 4,000 participants from approximately 800 parishes have participated in this movement. For more information, please visit www.amazingparish.org.

