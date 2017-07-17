ICM Welcomes Tim Dammon as V.P. of Ministry Advancement

HAMPTON, Va., July 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- International Cooperating Ministries is pleased to announce that Tim Dammon (photo) has joined the organization as Vice President of Ministry Advancement. In this role, Tim will lead and oversee ICM's investor relations, marketing, and fund development efforts.

Tim comes to us from Dallas, Texas, bringing a variety of related expertise to the team. He enjoyed a successful technology career with companies like Compaq Computer Corporation and Gateway Computer Corporation. He also spent some time in the Venture Capital space at ideaEDGE Ventures in California. It was in his last technology role as Global GM for Front Office Products with the Iomega Corporation that he heard and answered the call to global missions, joining The Seed Company as Chief Relationship Officer in 2003. He later helped to establish ECHO (Empowering Church Healthcare Outreach) and served as President and CEO of Angel Flight South Central. Most recently, he worked as Chief Philanthropy Officer for The Halftime Institute.

ICM aids Christians in developing nations by enabling them to build permanent churches and supplying them with Bible study materials in their language. Tim joins ICM as the organization stands poised for historical growth and national recognition. Having been in operation for 30 years, ICM is approaching 7,000 church projects in 86 countries around the world--with a goal of reaching 10,000 by 2020. Tim's leadership will be invaluable as the staff works to strengthen ICM's fundraising efforts.

"ICM is growing exponentially, and the need for a high caliber individual to lead our development team is essential," says Janice Allen, ICM Executive Chair and CEO. "I am delighted that Tim Dammon will be joining ICM. He brings a wide range of experience and knowledge that will be a great asset to the ministry."