Roe v. Wade: Maximizing this Annual Opportunity to Share a Pro-Life Message

Six Simple Ways You Can Save a Baby Between Now and the January 22 Anniversary



WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Is your pro-life group still struggling to find the right way to mark this year's anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark United States Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion? TC Public Relations is encouraging life advocacy groups, letting them know there is still time to capitalize on this opportunity to maximize their pro-life message and promote their organizations.



Tom Ciesielka, president of TC Public Relations, noted, "Many pro-life groups participate in larger events during January, such as the national March For Life in Washington, DC, or regional gatherings such as the March for Life Chicago or Speak Out Illinois. It is also a wonderful opportunity to build awareness of the facts about abortion and the damage it wreaks on women and their families. I encourage pro-life advocacy organizations to share their own stories and let their communities know how they are making a positive difference."



Ciesielka offers the following suggestions for ways that pro-life groups can promote their life-affirming views during the Roe v. Wade observance:

Increase your followers on social media. Whether you are promoting your own material or sharing content from others, this is a great way to get noticed and build your support base.



Invite discussion from the opposition. Write and submit letters to the editor in local papers or post stories to community news sites. Chronicle the actions of an area abortion clinic or challenge a local pro-abortion group with your organization's life-affirming counter response.



Invest in a paid social media post. It can be as simple as a picture of a baby with the words "Life is Precious" followed by your organization's contact information.

For groups that would like to reach out with their own life-affirming initiative during January's traditional celebration of the sanctity of human life, Ciesielka suggests starting simple. "Don't try to throw something big together at the last minute. You can participate in larger, established events that have already been planned and coordinated…but you can still make your mark in an impactful way." He offers the following ideas:

Host an observance. Hold an outdoor candlelight memorial service for victims of abortion at a cooperating church or lay a wreath of flowers outside an abortion clinic.



Organize a "witness of the crosses" display. Use small white wooden crosses to represent children who have died by abortion and incorporate signage that details the death count.



Get visible. Select a noticeable location within the public right of way (such as a pedestrian overpass) and display pro-life signage to passersby.

Ciesielka encourages life advocates to be creative and memorable. "It also helps to have an annual publicity plan. When you plan ahead, you can leverage a wider array of media and increase your impact," he advises. "And if you choose to coordinate and cooperate with other pro-life groups, you can exponentially maximize the reach and frequency of life messages."



