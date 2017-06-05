Catholics Pray Public Act of Reparation in Cleveland Against Blasphemous Play 'The Testament of Mary' Contact: John Maymore, 570-861-4900



CLEVELAND, June 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In downtown Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, July 8, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, The American TFP and its America Needs Fatima campaign will pray a public act of reparation in front of the Helen Rosenfeld Lewis Bialosky Lab Theatre to protest the blasphemous play "The Testament of Mary." Event Details:



When: Saturday, July 8, 6:00 PM.



Where: Playhouse Square, 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115



Why: To offer peaceful, prayerful, and public reparation to God and His holy mother Mary. It is scheduled to run for several weeks, and here are some of the aspects of the play for which Catholics will be making public, prayerful REPARATION!



Written by Colm Toibin, the 90-minute monologue-play was adapted from his 96 page novella of the same name and according to Media Research Center's press report, in the novella "The Testament of Mary" Mary proclaims of the death of Jesus only that "when you say that he redeemed the world, I will say that it was not worth it. It was not worth it."



an alienated Mary flees the scene of her Son's death in fear for her own life



Mary is filled with bitterness and rage: Mary's Son's preaching sounded to her "false, and his tone all stilted, and I could not bear to hear him, it was like something grinding and it set my teeth on edge."



Mary lives as a bandit, stealing to survive



Mary describes herself as "unhinged" and bubbling with contempt for her Son's demented followers, to the extreme that she threatens the Gospel writers with a knife



Mary's point of view is that her Son's followers must be stopped from making Jesus a god, "or else everything that happened will become a sweet story that will grow poisonous as bright berries that hang low on trees." In response, Catholics will offer a fervent, prayerful and public Rosary, hymns and chants of reparation to offset the sins of blasphemy in "The Testament of Mary."



God-fearing Americans are invited to come out in person for this prayerful event and show Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Sorrowful Mother how much we love and honor them.



Please call the Mamai Theatre Company to kindly yet firmly protest the offensive play. Mamai Theatre Company phone number: (440) 394 - 8353.



For more information or for interviews, please call John Marymore at (570) 861-4900.

