'When God Says Go' Book Signing Tour Grows; Raising Awareness for Audiences Seeking to Overcome Obstacles Keeping Them in Bondage

"When God Says Go" is authored by Velma Trayham who is a Christian marketing expert and real estate investor. Currently extending her book signing tour, Velma's empowerment book signing event is impacting churches throughout the nation. The tour has inspired church-goers and members of local communities to embrace their "Go Moment."



Christian organizations understand the importance of empowering members to embrace their GO moment. The Empowerment Tour for "When God Says Go," shines a light for attendees to see the current moment and move forward with power, to face fearlessly the issues of the day, along with their own personal restraints that hold individuals back from obtaining all that God has for them. The tour has a powerful message with a five star rating that is attracting national awareness because it easily resonates with anyone.



Velma Trayham is bringing this message a step further with her signature brand of "Embrace Your Go Moment" through the Empowerment/ Faith summit book signing. A reader, Aisha states: "The beauty of this book is that it's universal. Whether you are a beginner or advanced in your walk with God, there's something not only to learn but to apply as well. As you read the book, you will find yourself wanting more for your life and to have a closer relationship with God that will bring you to another level."



Velma Trayham's accolades also include helping churches grow from hundreds to thousands of members in as little as two years. She is a sought after speaker who is partnering with organizations to impart wisdom and knowledge for growth, change and awareness. Churches interested in hosting a book signing event can learn more by visiting the Empowerment Church Partnership page. (



"When God Says Go" is available at all major distribution outlets. Find the book at Amazon.com.

