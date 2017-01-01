Statement of Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson on Judge Neil Gorsuch's Nomination to the United States Supreme Court Contact: Andrew Walther, Knights of Columbus, 203-824-5412, andrew.walther@kofc.org NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 31, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- We applaud the president's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. From his writings and his record it is clear that he will interpret the Constitution as it was written, including our first Amendment right to religious freedom, and the right to life of every person. Judge Gorsuch was confirmed without opposition to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006, and has received a "unanimously well qualified" rating from the American Bar Association. It is hard to imagine a better, and more qualified, candidate. The Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.