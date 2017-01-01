Samaritan Ministries' 'Basic' for Health Care Sharing Membership Available Now



Contact: Hamilton Strategies, 610-584-1096PEORIA, Ill., Oct. 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Potential and current members of Samaritan Ministries International ( samaritanministries.org ), one of the leading health care sharing ministries in America, can sign up now for a new way to join this household-to-household, non-insurance approach to health care.Samaritan Basic allows members to choose a lower monthly share amount coupled with a higher initial unshared amount, giving both current and potential members another way to make the optimal health care sharing decision for their families. Current Samaritan members will continue with Samaritan Classic unless they choose to switch."In the two weeks since the initial announcement about the addition of Samaritan Basic, feedback from both current and potential members has been extremely positive," said Anthony Hopp, Samaritan Ministries' vice president of external relations. "Those looking for another way to do health care within a Biblical community of believers can explore this option that offers a lower monthly share amount. We hope current Samaritan members will use this new level of sharing to introduce health care sharing to their friends and extended family members. We know that families have varying needs and budgets, and we want to help even more believers come together to bear one another's burdens through health care sharing."Monthly shares for Samaritan Basic are determined by age and household size and start as low as $100 for one person, $200 for two persons and $250 for a family of any size. Some guidelines will be different for Samaritan members participating in Basic, such as the fact that the members who choose the Basic level will have 90 percent of their qualified expenses shared by other members after they meet an initial $1,500 unshared amount per need. Those who are interested in Samaritan Basic may contact Samaritan Ministries for details or visit samaritanministries.org/cost All members, however, regardless of their monthly share amount, will be a part of the same Biblical community that will "bear one another's burdens" as the Bible instructs in Galatians 6:2. All members will also receive shares directly from other members, along with notes of encouragement and prayers.Every month, Samaritan members—70,000 households and more than 229,000 individuals—give directly to their fellow members who have qualified medical needs. Currently, this Biblical community shares about $25 million each month in medical needs.Learn more about Samaritan Ministries International at www.samaritanministries.org , or follow the ministry on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

