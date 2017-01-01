Life Action Partners with Christian Cinema for Their Brand-New Film Series Release Contact: Aaron Paulus,

269-697-6161



BUCHANAN, Mich., Aug. 23, 2017 /



The Wasteland is a gripping allegory in a world full of desolation and brokenness. The story follows the journey of a man who through daily drift and careless decisions, abandoned the one who loved him most. But there is hope, an invitation to return to the life he once knew. The Wasteland is a story of hope, a story of redemption, and a story of revival.



Aaron Paulus, Executive Producer of The Wasteland, said, "We are excited about the far-reaching potential of this mini-series. Through the various social communities, we hope this film will be the beginning of many believers returning to God."



According to Facebook, there are nearly 2 billion people active every month. Bobby Downes, CEO of ChristianCinema.com says, "We are excited to partner with Life Action for the broadcast and release of The Wasteland on Christian Cinema Facebook Live. We believe Facebook is the future of television because we have seen a tremendous response from showing Bible centric content on Facebook Live."



Starting Thursday, August 24, a brand-new episode will be released each week. All five episodes will be broadcast via Facebook LIVE on Christian Cinema



About Life Action Ministries

Life Action was founded to spark spiritual change in families, churches, and nations. This is why they call people to authentic Christianity—so the gospel light can shine brightly out of lives transformed by the presence and power of God! Life Action believes that revitalization in families and churches is the key to transforming our culture for Christ and completing the Great Commission.



About Christian Cinema

The market leader in faith-based digital on-demand, Christian Cinema has earned the trust of families of faith. The digital platform provides easy access to a personal movie library across multiple devices, enabling users to watch anytime, anywhere, and with no subscriptions and no commitments. New films added every week, there are new releases and new discoveries; dramas, documentaries, short films, educational and more. Contact: Aaron Paulus, Life Action 269-697-6161BUCHANAN, Mich., Aug. 23, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Life Action is excited to announce its partnership with Christian Cinema for the release of their unique mini-series event, The Wasteland.The Wasteland is a gripping allegory in a world full of desolation and brokenness. The story follows the journey of a man who through daily drift and careless decisions, abandoned the one who loved him most. But there is hope, an invitation to return to the life he once knew. The Wasteland is a story of hope, a story of redemption, and a story of revival.Aaron Paulus, Executive Producer of The Wasteland, said, "We are excited about the far-reaching potential of this mini-series. Through the various social communities, we hope this film will be the beginning of many believers returning to God."According to Facebook, there are nearly 2 billion people active every month. Bobby Downes, CEO of ChristianCinema.com says, "We are excited to partner with Life Action for the broadcast and release of The Wasteland on Christian Cinema Facebook Live. We believe Facebook is the future of television because we have seen a tremendous response from showing Bible centric content on Facebook Live."Starting Thursday, August 24, a brand-new episode will be released each week. All five episodes will be broadcast via Facebook LIVE on Christian Cinema www.facebook.com/christiancinema and Life Action's www.facebook.com/lifeactionministries Facebook pages. Episodes will also be available on ChristianCinema.com and across all of its apps: iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Tablets.About Life Action MinistriesLife Action was founded to spark spiritual change in families, churches, and nations. This is why they call people to authentic Christianity—so the gospel light can shine brightly out of lives transformed by the presence and power of God! Life Action believes that revitalization in families and churches is the key to transforming our culture for Christ and completing the Great Commission.About Christian CinemaThe market leader in faith-based digital on-demand, Christian Cinema has earned the trust of families of faith. The digital platform provides easy access to a personal movie library across multiple devices, enabling users to watch anytime, anywhere, and with no subscriptions and no commitments. New films added every week, there are new releases and new discoveries; dramas, documentaries, short films, educational and more.

Share Tweet