Coloring Your Way to Stress Relief and Spiritual Growth



LOVELAND, Colo., April 4, 2017 /



Namesake, an adult coloring book from Lifetree and Group Publishing, was created to not only help relieve stress but to experience spiritual transformation in the process.



Pairing original line art with guided reflections, Namesake helps purchasers focus on who Jesus says they are.



Namesake author Stephanie Hillberry explains that the devotional offers more than just a traditional coloring experience.



"Combining the coloring experience with the chance to meditate on the truths provided in the reflections creates a rich experience that surpasses a traditional coloring book," she says. "This is a rare opportunity for users to de-stress while also growing closer to Jesus."



Namesake is the follow-up to the popular Reflecting on the Names of Jesus coloring book that released last year, and it's the newest member of the Jesus-Centered line of resources, which includes the Jesus-Centered Bible.



Namesake released on April 3, 2017, and can be found on MyLifetree.com, Amazon.com, and at other popular Christian Retailers.



Lifetree is a division of Group Publishing. They are an interdenominational organization whose mission is to connect people with Jesus and each other.



