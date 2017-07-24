Samaritan's Purse Award-Winning Documentary 'Facing Darkness' Available on DVD July 25

MEDIA ADVISORY, July 24, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- WHAT: FACING DARKNESS, the gripping and inspiring documentary of Samaritan's Purse's race against time to rescue two of their own team stricken with the deadly Ebola virus, lands on DVD Tuesday, July 25. The award-winning film can be downloaded now on Digital HD.



"FACING DARKNESS is a testimony of God's faithfulness in saving the life of Dr. Kent Brantly," said Executive Producer Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse. "It is the story of the Good Samaritan set against the backdrop of Ebola. I think it will touch your heart and inspire you and your church to 'go and do likewise.'"



FACING DARKNESS premiered at the Heartland Film Festival and earned special mention in the Award of Excellence category for the Accolade Global Film Competition. The film also won the award for Best Documentary at the Christian Worldview Film Festival and was an Official Selection at the Sedona International Film Festival.



SYNOPSIS: As the Ebola pandemic swept across West Africa in the spring of 2014, Samaritan's Purse stepped up to provide comfort, compassion and care to the hurting people of Liberia . . . all in the Name of Jesus. When the deadly virus infected two of the organization's team members—Dr. Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol—the crisis truly hit home for Samaritan's Purse and its leader Franklin Graham. FACING DARKNESS tells the incredible true story of how—with faith, skill, determination and prayer—the organization worked around-the-clock to bring Brantly and Writebol home, all the while praying for a miracle.



A Message from Franklin Graham and Kent Brantly



Samaritan's Purse Ministry Overview



Ebola Survivors Share Their Stories



Film Premiere in Atlanta



ELWA Hospital: A Gospel Light in Liberia



Serving the Widows of Ebola



Theatrical Trailer

Theatrical Hit Comes to DVD

FACING DARKNESS premiered in theaters nationwide March 30 as a special one-night movie event. Advance interest for the showing generated such strong ticket sales that it sparked a second nationwide screening April 10.



A Killer Epidemic in Africa Hits Home

Samaritan's Purse had been working in Liberia for a decade when the deadly Ebola epidemic swept through the country in 2014. Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham was determined that the organization should do all it could to help those who were suffering. At first, the world largely ignored the killer plague in Liberia, but the Samaritan's Purse team fought to control it. Then Dr. Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol contracted the disease. FACING DARKNESS filmmakers show the personal cost of service, the race against time to get the Americans home, and the intense effort to save their lives.



Turning the Tide on the West African Ebola Crisis

How do you halt a killer virus across poverty-stricken Liberia? FACING DARKNESS is the incredible true story of how the world awoke to the epidemic after Samaritan's Purse brought two Ebola-infected medical missionaries to the U.S. The organization's massive public awareness campaign also helped 1.5 million Liberians avoid the disease. By May 2015, one year after the outbreak, Liberia was Ebola-free.



