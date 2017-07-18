148 Organizations Certified as Best Christian Workplaces Contact: Kathy Lopus, Best Christian Workplaces Institute, 206-230-8111, [email protected]



MERCER ISLAND, Wash., July 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Best Christian Workplaces Institute today honors 148 ministries, churches, and Christian-owned businesses as "Certified Best Christian Workplaces." These organizations participated in the online, confidential employee engagement survey between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017.



It marks the largest number of annual certified honorees in BCWI's 15-year history. The 148 honorees are based primarily in the U.S. and Canada, with Australia, Albania and Guatemala also involved.



Since 2002, more than 233,000 employees from over 900 organizations, churches and Christian-owned businesses have completed the BCWI's Employee Engagement Survey. This online instrument provides an objective, quantifiable measure of a flourishing workplace culture based on eight factors: fantastic teams, life-giving work, outstanding talent, uplifting growth, rewarding compensation, inspirational leadership, sustainable strategy and healthy communication.



BCWI President, Al Lopus, says, "The workplace excellence of each of these certified honorees confirms the fact that healthy-to-flourishing workplace culture drives the efficiency and productivity essential to organizational effectiveness."



About Best Christian Workplaces Institute

BCWI is an international non-profit, research-based, organizational development and human resources consulting firm, with a head office in Mercer Island, WA. BCWI's vision is to see Christian workplaces set the standard as the best, most effective places to work in the world.



For more information, visit Best Christian Workplaces Institute online: www.bcwinstitute.org. Each week, find proven insights from top Christian leaders on the BCWI Blog (blog.bcwinstitute.org) and Flourishing Culture Podcast (blog.bcwinstitute.org/podcast).



CAMPS & CONFERENCE CENTERS BigStuf – Alpharetta, GA

CRISTA Camps – Seattle, WA

Lake Ann Camp – Lake Ann, MI CHRISTIAN-OWNED BUSINESSES Aspen Group – Frankfort, IL

Dr. Bray & Dr. Young – Statesboro, GA

Dow Smith Contracting Company, Inc. – Smyrna, TN

The Human Capital Group, Inc. – Brentwood, TN

Outreach – Colorado Springs, CO CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS Briarcrest Christian School – Memphis TN

Calvary Christian Academy – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Celebration Kinderschool – Tallahassee, FL

Chapelwood School for Young Children – Houston, TX

Cherry Hills Christian School – Highlands Ranch, CO

Colegio Cristiano Nicolás – Nebaj, Guatemala

College Heights Christian School – Joplin, MO

Crossings Christian School – Oklahoma City, OK

GDQ International Christian School – Tirana, Albania

King's Schools – Seattle, WA

Lionheart Children's Academy – Euless, TX

Pine Harbor Christian Academy – Hastings, MN

Santa Fe Christian Schools – Solana Beach, CA

Seattle Urban Academy – Seattle, WA

Southside Christian School – Simpsonville, SC

Trinity Academy – Raleigh, NC

Trinity Academy – Wichita, KS

Valley Christian Schools – Cerritos, CA

The Woodlands Christian Academy – The Woodlands, TX CHURCHES Ada Bible Church – Ada, MI

Antioch Community Church – Waco, TX

Bridgeway Community Church – Columbia, MD

Brookville Road Community Church – New Palestine, IN

Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Calvary Lutheran Church of Golden Valley – Golden Valley, MN

Celebration Baptist Church – Tallahassee, FL

CenterPoint Church – Massapequa, NY

Chapelwood United Methodist Church – Houston, TX

Cherry Hills Community Church – Highlands Ranch, CO

Christ's Church of the Valley – Peoria, AZ

City Hope Church – Spanish Fort, AL

Coquitlam Alliance Church – Coquitlam, BC, Canada

Cornwall Church – Bellingham, WA

Crossings Community Church – Oklahoma City, OK

CROSSROADS – Odessa, TX

Crossroads Christian Church – Evansville, IN

Eastminster Presbyterian Church – Wichita, KS

Eastview Christian Church – Normal, IL

Experience Life Church – Lubbock, TX

Fairhaven Church – Dayton, OH

Faith Promise Church – Knoxville, TN

Gateway Church – Southlake, TX

Grace Community Church – Tyler, TX

The Harbor Church – Hastings, MN

Harvest Church – Billings, MT

Hillside Baptist Church – Moncton, NB, Canada

Irving Bible Church – Irving, TX

Lake Pointe Church – Rockwall, TX

Lancaster Baptist Church – Lancaster, CA

Lutheran Church of Hope – West Des Moines, IA

Metropolitan Baptist Church – Houston, TX

Northridge Christian Church – Milledgeville, GA

Pantano Christian Church – Tucson, AZ

Park Community Church – Chicago, IL

Providence Road Church of Christ – Charlotte, NC

Pure Heart Church – Glendale, AZ

Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church – San Diego, CA

Red Cedar Church – Rice Lake, WI

Redeemer Presbyterian Church – New York, NY

Redemption to the Nations Church – Chattanooga, TN

River Pointe Church – Richmond, TX

Rocky Mountain Christian Church – Niwot, CO

Rolling Hills Christian Church – El Dorado Hills, CA

Southeast Christian Church – Louisville, KY

Southridge Community Church – St. Catharines, ON, Canada

Sparks Christian Fellowship – Sparks, NV

Stafford Crossing Community Church – Fredericksburg, VA

Stone Ridge Church – Yuma, AZ

Summit Church – Durham, NC

Sunnybrook Community Church – Sioux City, IA

Timberline Church – Fort Collins, CO

Traders Point Christian Church – Indianapolis, IN

The Village Church – Flower Mound, TX

Vineyard Columbus – Westerville, OH

Willow Creek Community Church – South Barrington, IL HIGHER EDUCATION Columbia Bible College – Abbotsford, BC, Canada

Faith Builders – Guys Mills, PA

Grace School of Theology – The Woodlands, TX

MacArthur School of Leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic – West Palm Beach, FL

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, IL MEDIA CRISTA Media – Seattle, WA

InterVarsity Press – Westmont, IL

LightMelbourne – VIC, Australia

Positive Alternative Radio, Inc. – Blacksburg, VA

Tyndale House Publishers – Carol Stream, IL

The Urban Alternative – Dallas, TX PARACHURCH & MISSIONS Apartment Life – Euless, TX

Bethesda – Colorado Springs, CO

BMA America – Conway, AR

Buckner National Missions and Family Hope Center Collaboration – Mission, TX

Care Net – Lansdowne, VA

Catholic Christian Outreach – Ottawa, ON, Canada

Child Evangelism Fellowship, Greenville/Piedmont District – Taylors, SC

The Christian and Missionary Alliance – Colorado Springs, CO

Christian Veterinary Mission – Seattle, WA

Coalition for Christian Outreach – Pittsburgh, PA

Compass – Kearney, NE

Compassion Australia – Warabrook, NSW Australia

CRISTA Ministries – Seattle, WA

East-West Ministries – Plano, TX

English Language Institute/China – Fort Collins, CO

Every Nation Ministries – Brentwood, TN

Food for the Hungry-Uganda – Kampala, Uganda

Focus on the Family Canada – Langley, BC, Canada

The Gideons International – Nashville, TN

International Leadership Institute – Carrollton, GA

Jewish Voice Ministries International – Phoenix, AZ

Jill's House – Vienna, VA

Joni and Friends – Agoura Hills, CA

Lexington Rescue Mission – Lexington, KY

Lifeshape – Atlanta, GA

Light of Life Ministries – Pittsburgh, PA

Miracle Hill Ministries – Greenville, SC

Mission India – Grand Rapids, MI

The Navigators – Colorado Springs, CO

New Horizons Ministries, Inc. – Canon City, CO

Novo Ministries – Oklahoma City, OK

Rachel House – Lee's Summit, MO

Union Gospel Mission – Vancouver, BC, Canada

VisionTrust International – Colorado Springs, CO

Water Mission – North Charleston, SC

Willow Creek Association – South Barrington, IL

Willow Creek Canada – Ottawa, ON, Canada

World Concern – Seattle, WA

WorldServe Ministries (Canada) – White Rock, BC, Canada

Share Tweet