Hungarian Minister Zoltan Balog Honored with World Congress of Families Award at the Budapest Family Summit

Photo: Larry D. Jacobs, left, presents World Congress of Families Award to Minister Zoltan Balog of Hungary at WCF XI Budapest Family Summit. ( BUDAPEST, May 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Zoltan Balog, Minister of Human Capacities in Hungary received the "Familia Et Veritas" Award at the Congress of Families XI, The Budapest Family Summit in recognition of his public service in defense, truth, and humanity.Photo: Larry D. Jacobs, left, presents World Congress of Families Award to Minister Zoltan Balog of Hungary at WCF XI Budapest Family Summit. ( high-resolution version ).

The World Congress of Families award reads, "For unselfish service and outstanding contributions in affirming the Natural Family as the fundamental and sustainable unit of society and defending the sanctity and dignity of all human life from conception to natural death, the World Congress of Families gratefully recognizes Zoltan Balog, Minister of Human Capacities, for his vital role in supporting the World Congress of Families XI Budapest Family Summit and for his efforts that promote a greater understanding of the Natural Family as the primary source of a prosperous, virtuous, and free society."

The theme of WCF XI Budapest Family Summit is "building family-friendly nations, making families great again." Other sessions at the Congress which lasts through Sunday, May 28 include: "Family and Education," "The Sanctity and Dignity of All Human Life from Conception to Natural Death," "The Importance of Motherhood and Fatherhood," "National Movements on Marriage" and "Family, Population and Demographics."

The World Congress of Families ( www.worldcongress.org ), is a project of the International Organization for the Family ( www.profam.org ) and unites and equips leaders worldwide to promote the natural family as the fundamental and only sustainable unit of society and to defend the sanctity and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death. As the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights observes, "The family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the state."

Previous Congresses have been held in Prague (1997), Geneva (1999), Mexico City (2004), Warsaw (2007), Amsterdam (2009), Madrid (2012), Sydney (2013), Salt Lake City (2015) and Tbilisi in the Republic of Georgia (2016).

WCF XI is taking place in the Congress Center in Budapest. More than 2,000 delegates have registered – among them leaders, activists, scholars and legislators, from more than 65 countries.