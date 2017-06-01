Anti-God Theater Play in Pittsburgh Sparks Catholic Outrage Contact: Bentley Hatchett II, 512-771-0290



PITTSBURGH, Penn., June 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Thursday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m., TFP Student Action and America Needs Fatima will pray in front of the O'Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh, PA to protest the blasphemous play "An Act of God."



It is scheduled to run for several weeks, and here are four aspects of the play that Catholics find SHOCKING! In his new Second Commandment: "Thou shalt not tell others whom to fornicate." "Yes, I mean the gays."



To explain his new Second Commandment, "God" then says that, in the beginning, he actually did make Adam and Steve. And the serpent was gay… And to punish Steve with "the harshest punishment possible: Transforming thee from carefree young [homosexual] lovers living in the heart of everything, to a married couple with kids stuck in the suburbs," "God" had to perform a sex-change operation on Steve.



God finally admits that he allows human suffering because "I'm a jealous, petty, sexist, racist, mass-murdering narcissist" — just like the human beings He created in His image. "You are my best creation," he reminds us, "and I'm your worst."



And God is indifferent: "Gay, straight, bisexual, transgender; thou art all equally smite-able in my eyes." These mockeries and taunts against God recall the offenses committed in the epoch of the great flood, in the time of Noah.



In response, Catholics will offer a fervent, peaceful and public Rosary, hymns and chants of reparation to offset the sins of blasphemy in "An Act of God."



God-fearing Americans are invited to come out in person for this prayerful event and show Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Sorrowful Mother how much we love and honor them.



When: Thursday, June 1, 6:30PM.



Where: In front of the O'Reilly Theater

621 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(Between Barkers Place and 6th Street)



Why: To offer peaceful, prayerful and public reparation.



Please call the O'Reilly theater box office to politely yet firmly protest the offensive play. O'Reilly phone number: 412-316-1600.



For more information or for interviews, please call Bentley Hatchett II at 512-771-0290.



Share Tweet