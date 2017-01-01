Man Who Walked Away from Everything now Shares Story in 'Just Choose' Contact: Michael Phillips,



[email protected] Contact: Michael Phillips, All In Movement , 225-400-2011, [email protected] GONZALES, La., Feb. 23, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Christian businessman Michael Phillips was once the owner and Chief Operating Officer of one of the fastest growing IT firms in the country. But in June of 2012, in response to what he describes as a "calling from God," he walked away from his business and gave his truck away to a stranger in a donut store parking lot. "That's the day my 'all in' journey began," says Phillips.Michael launched the All In Movement ( www.moveallin.org ) in 2013, which focuses on reigniting and refreshing the hearts of Christians across America to live 'all in' for God. Michael is now sharing his journey through a book titled, 'Just Choose,' which focuses on helping people understand how to live with impractical faith in a practical world. "I thought I was happy, but it wasn't until I went 'all in' that real life began," says Michael. "Millions of people know deep down inside that they aren't quite where they're supposed to be. They know God has a purpose for their life, but they aren't sure how to pursue it. The goal of the book is to help every person understand who they are, why God specifically created them, and how to live their life in response to that.""I really didn't want to write a book, but when this began on June 29, 2012 God clearly told me to 'write it down' so I kept a journal of the ups and downs and lessons learned. I believe God had me write the book to solicit a choice from every Christian in America. It's time to be 'all in' or all out, but there is no more in between," says Michael.The book is available in paperback, hardback, or on Kindle through Amazon at amzn.to/2kQ8YmU "Move from a life of comfort to significance." -- Michael PhillipsMedia Inquires225-400-2011