Caring Not Killing Conference MEDIA ADVISORY



Contact: Alexandra Snyder, Life Legal Defense Foundation, 202-717-7371



LA MIRADA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Life Legal Defense Foundation is collaborating with other non-profit organizations to present "Caring, Not Killing," a conference to equip people to protect themselves and their loved ones in the new medical paradigm.



The Conference will address the following critical medical, legal, and ethical issues: Futile Care: Are you in control of your medical care?



Euthanasia: Is it coming to the U.S.? Is it already here?



Hospice and Palliative Care: Little secrets you may not know that could save your life!



Physician Assisted Suicide: It's here…for now…so now what? Also, updates on Life Legal's challenge to California's End of Life Option Act.



Brain death: Is it true death? What about organ donation?



Advance Directives: What can you do to protect yourself and your loved ones?



Conscience Rights: Can health care providers opt out of assisted suicide? Can they refuse to provide life-saving medical treatment? How can you get the care you need? Featured speakers include: Allison Aranda, Esq.: Life Legal Defense Senior Staff Counsel, named "Misdemeanor Prosecutor of the Year" (2004) by Orange and Riverside Counties.



Dr. Paul Byrne: Neonatologist and pediatrician, acclaimed international speaker, author, and brain death/organ donation expert.



Amy Hasbrouk, JD: Director of Canada's Toujours Vivant-Not Dead Yet, writer, researcher, disability rights activist and expert witness for the courts.



Kristina Hodgetts, RN: Canadian nurse in a large Ontario hospital and rural nursing home where patients were routinely euthanized. She will tell her story.



Brian Johnston: Author, Western Regional Director for the National Right to Life Committee; Chairman of the Board of California Pro-Life Council.



Cristen M. Krebs, DNP, ANP-BC: Founder and Executive Director of Catholic Hospice in Pittsburgh, PA; Partner and owner of Palliative Care Associates.



Chris Ralston, PhD: Manager of Public Policy and Assistant Manager of Curriculum Development for Joni & Friends International Disability Center.



Alex Schadenberg: Director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition in Canada; Chair of International Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.



Alexandra Snyder, Esq.: Executive Director of Life Legal Defense Foundation, served as Legislative Counsel to Congressional members in Washington D.C. and California.



Nancy Valko, RN: ALNC Nurse legal consultant with 48 years in critical care nursing and other nursing specialties, and serving on hospital ethics committees. The Caring, Not Killing Conference will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Biola University in La Mirada, California from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Additional information about the Conference is available here: caringnotkilling.wordpress.com.



Speakers will be available after the conference for interviews. A brochure with speaker schedule is available here: caringnotkilling.wordpress.com/schedule/.



About Life Legal Defense Foundation

Life Legal Defense Foundation was established in 1989, and is a nonprofit organization composed of attorneys and other concerned citizens committed to giving helpless and innocent human beings of any age, and their advocates, a trained and committed voice in the courtrooms of our nation. For more information about the Life Legal Defense Foundation, visit www.lldf.org.



Share Tweet