Possenti Society Says Mass Murder of Christians Demands Gun Defense Contact: John Snyder,



VIERA, Fla., April 26, 2017 /



St. Gabriel Possenti used handguns in 1860 to rescue villagers of Isola del Gran Sasso, Italy from a violent band of renegades. The St. Gabriel Possenti Society, Inc. thinks persecuted Christians today could pray to him for assistance and follow his example. It seeks Vatican designation of St. Gabriel Possenti as Patron of Handgunners.



Snyder said, "In an address Thursday, April 20, 2007 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Cardinal Archbishop Donald Wuerl noted persecutors throughout the world murder one Christian an hour for his or her faith. Christian leaders such as Cardinal Wuerl, Pope Francis and others should ensure that victims and potential victims of anti-Christian violence be afforded the personal firearms they need for legitimate self-defense.



"Instead, Cardinal Wuerl, Pope Francis and other hierarchs who should know better reiterate politically correct anti-gun propaganda. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops even wants to criminalize civilian handgun possession. This undermines the right and ability of innocents to defend themselves from violent anti-Christian predators such as throat-slashing, decapitating Islamist madmen. It is praiseworthy for prelates to honor Christian victims of persecution for maintaining their heroic, saintly belief in the Divinity of Christ in the face of torture and death. It is condemnable for prelates to oppose individual believers' use of self-defense handguns. In reality, they're upending their co-religionists right to self-defense, their right to defend themselves and others from murderous persecutors. Christ himself declared, 'The man without a sword must sell his cloak and buy one,' according to Luke 22:36."



Snyder said, "If they really wanted to follow the spirit of charity, Pope Francis, Cardinal Wuerl and other institutional Christian officials would set up an international self-defense fund. Individuals and organizations could contribute to the fund, which in turn could purchase guns and ammunition for distribution to Christians under threat of persecution, even murder. The Holy Father even could initiate a self-defense collection in Catholic churches throughout the world. This would be similar to the annual Peter's Pence collection.



"Leaders of other Christian denominations could do the same." Contact: John Snyder, St. Gabriel Possenti Society , 202-239-8005, [email protected] VIERA, Fla., April 26, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- "Christians must promote the right and ability of their persecuted brethren to obtain and use self-defense firearms," John M. Snyder, founder/chairman of the St. Gabriel Possenti Society, said here today.St. Gabriel Possenti used handguns in 1860 to rescue villagers of Isola del Gran Sasso, Italy from a violent band of renegades. The St. Gabriel Possenti Society, Inc. thinks persecuted Christians today could pray to him for assistance and follow his example. It seeks Vatican designation of St. Gabriel Possenti as Patron of Handgunners.Snyder said, "In an address Thursday, April 20, 2007 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Cardinal Archbishop Donald Wuerl noted persecutors throughout the world murder one Christian an hour for his or her faith. Christian leaders such as Cardinal Wuerl, Pope Francis and others should ensure that victims and potential victims of anti-Christian violence be afforded the personal firearms they need for legitimate self-defense."Instead, Cardinal Wuerl, Pope Francis and other hierarchs who should know better reiterate politically correct anti-gun propaganda. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops even wants to criminalize civilian handgun possession. This undermines the right and ability of innocents to defend themselves from violent anti-Christian predators such as throat-slashing, decapitating Islamist madmen. It is praiseworthy for prelates to honor Christian victims of persecution for maintaining their heroic, saintly belief in the Divinity of Christ in the face of torture and death. It is condemnable for prelates to oppose individual believers' use of self-defense handguns. In reality, they're upending their co-religionists right to self-defense, their right to defend themselves and others from murderous persecutors. Christ himself declared, 'The man without a sword must sell his cloak and buy one,' according to Luke 22:36."Snyder said, "If they really wanted to follow the spirit of charity, Pope Francis, Cardinal Wuerl and other institutional Christian officials would set up an international self-defense fund. Individuals and organizations could contribute to the fund, which in turn could purchase guns and ammunition for distribution to Christians under threat of persecution, even murder. The Holy Father even could initiate a self-defense collection in Catholic churches throughout the world. This would be similar to the annual Peter's Pence collection."Leaders of other Christian denominations could do the same."

Share Tweet