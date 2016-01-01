Ninth Circuit Denies Hearing on Abortion Speech Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco has denied Pacific Justice Institute's (PJI) request for a rehearing and rehearing of an en banc panel on the very troubling AB 775, the government mandate that pro-life pregnancy clinics promote abortion.

"While we are clearly disappointed with the decision by the Ninth Circuit Court rehearing en banc panel, we are determined to move forward to make sure this case has the potential to be overturned by the United States Supreme Court," said Brad Dacus, President and Founder of PJI.



"Every private ministry in the United States should be free to conduct their ministry without having to advertise something of the state that is in opposition to the ministry's direct purpose and mission," continued Dacus.



PJI has been hard at work fighting this case since 2015. In June of this year, PJI argued the case before the Ninth Circuit on claims of free speech and free exercise of religion. The claims were rejected, and in October the petition for rehearing by an en banc panel was filed.