New President Named

He has well over three decades of experience leading International poverty reduction and strategic development programs. He has been the Global Director of Community Transformations for e3 Partners/I am Second, as well as the Catalyst for Integral Missions for the Lausanne Movement. Dr. Jayakaran has worked in senior management positions in several well-known international ministries as well as the corporate sector.



With his wife, Vimla, he has lived and worked long-term in India, Cambodia, China and the US. He has provided technical support in more than 23 countries on issues of transformational development, integral mission, relief and development, participatory poverty alleviation and development, public health, and prevention of trafficking. Their older son, Amit David Jayakaran, lives with his wife, Allison, in San Francisco, CA and their younger son, Rohit Jonathan Jayakaran, and his wife, Christine, live in Dubai, UAE.



Ravi also serves as a director on several boards including the Accord network and the Chalmers center. In January 2014, Ravi was listed by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the top 100 leaders guiding Atlanta's health-care industry.



Dr. Jayakaran begins his role as president of Medical Ambassadors as of June 1st, 2017.



Medical Ambassadors International is part of a network of people who are passionately committed to holistic mission in the name of Jesus. We build relationships with the world's most vulnerable people and together we work to heal communities both physically and spiritually.



Our Mission — Medical Ambassadors International is equipping communities through Christ-centered health and development.

