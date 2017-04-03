Carl Anderson Applauds Senate Judiciary Committee's Vote, Calls on Full Senate to Confirm Neil Gorsuch

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 3, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Carl A. Anderson (photo), Knights of Columbus chief executive officer and chairman of the board, releases the following and is available for comment:

We applaud the vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee to send this highly-qualified judge to the Senate floor, and we now urge every senator to vote to confirm the nomination of Judge Gorsuch. Senators should be mindful of the fact that a recent Marist Poll -- sponsored by the Knights of Columbus -- found that 8 in 10 Americans see as a priority the appointment of justices who will interpret the Constitution as originally written, with 56 percent saying it is an "immediate priority."

Judge Gorsuch's long record makes clear that he is exactly the sort of justice the majority of the American people want on the Supreme Court. Furthermore, Judge Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate without opposition to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006, and he has received a "unanimously well qualified" rating from the American Bar Association. The American people and Judge Gorsuch himself deserve no less than his swift confirmation by the full Senate.