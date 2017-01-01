'Huckabee' to Premiere October 7th on TBN -- TBN Releases Show Trailer Former Fox News Channel Host, Presidential Candidate Gov. Mike Huckabee Launching Hour-Long Weekend Talk Show Focusing on News, Issues, Entertainment and Faith



Contact: Paige Collins, 615-934-4162, [email protected]



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Former Arkansas Governor, presidential candidate, and longtime popular political commentator Mike Huckabee will premiere his weekly news and talk show, "Huckabee," on Saturday, October 7th at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, exclusively on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN). Gov. Huckabee will appear on ABC's "The View" on Sept. 6th during its premiere week along with his daughter, White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to discuss his new show and plans for the first season.



"When you spend as much time in the heartland as I have, you learn a lot about what makes America so amazing. There's a lot of America between New York and LA, and sometimes we seem to forget that simple fact," said Gov. Huckabee in a "Huckabee" trailer released on Friday. "Each week we're going to be telling your stories and looking at issues that impact you. We're not going to hide our faith in God, or spin any issues just to make the media happy."



"Huckabee" will combine Gov. Huckabee's commentary on news-of-the-day and current issues, along with guests from the worlds of politics, entertainment and faith. The program will follow a similar format from his fan-favorite Fox News Channel talk show of the same title, which aired on the network from 2008 until 2015 and averaged nearly 2 million viewers, with more than half of those falling in the 25-54 demographic. "Huckabee" will be taped in front of a live studio audience from the TBN studios outside of Nashville, Tenn.



One of the nation's foremost Christian and political voices, Gov. Huckabee has built a career as a public servant and as a strong spokesman for faith and family values. After serving Arkansas as its 44th Governor (1996-2007), one of the longest serving in that office, Gov. Huckabee made a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2008.



In 2008 he went on to host "Huckabee" on Fox News Channel until 2015 when he left to explore a potential bid for the presidency. He also hosted the syndicated radio show The Huckabee Report, which aired three times daily on nearly 600 radio stations across the nation from 2008-2015. He has authored numerous books including the New York Times bestsellers God, Guns, Grits and Gravy, and Do the Right Thing, and continues to be a Fox News Channel contributor, and one of the nation's most sought-after speakers.



For more information and updates about "Huckabee" please visit: tbn.org/Huckabee.



About the Trinity Broadcasting Network

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world's largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 30 global networks. As the world's most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.

Share Tweet