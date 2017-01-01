New Bible Breaks with Three-Millennium-Old Plain Text Tradition

The Readable Bible Launches on Kickstarter.com



Contact: Rod Laughlin, 913-980-1409



LEAWOOD, Kan., Nov. 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- After over 3,000 years of being presented in plain text, the Bible is getting a much-needed makeover. While all other print products have moved to graphical presentations, the Bible has remained frozen in time. Now, for the first time, people can see what the Bible would look like if Moses, Joshua, Paul and the other recorders of Scripture had been sitting at a computer when God spoke to them. The result is the first accurate translation of the Bible in the modern formats of today's nonfiction books.



"People hate to admit it, but the Bible is hard to read," said Rodney Laughlin, founder of The Readable Bible. "It's my hope that this new translation will inspire more people to read the Bible and share it with their friends."



The Readable Bible presents the 27 types of information in Scripture in 17 different formats for easy readability and immediate recognition:

Census data is presented in tables.



Genealogies appear in family trees.



Plans for physical objects are presented in specification documents.



Letters and agreements appear on parchment.

"I believe that this translation and its helpful notes will be a significant contribution to the translations available to contemporary readers of the Bible. It is easy to read and accessible," said Dennis Horton, Director of Ministry Guidance, Baylor University Dept. of Religion.



About The Readable Bible

The Readable Bible is Scripture in today's formats, the way it would look if Moses, David, Paul and the other recorders of Scripture were sitting at a computer when God spoke to them. It is primarily a word-for-word translation with footnoted thought-for-thought translations when needed for easier readability.



About Rod Laughlin

Rod Laughlin holds a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served as a Christian businessman, pastor and Bible teacher. Today his primary work is leading the development of The Readable Bible.



For more information and images go to www.readablebible.com/mediakit.