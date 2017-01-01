Top Biola Courses Now Available to Lifelong Learners at Fraction of the Cost

LA MIRADA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today, Biola University launched its new online platform — Biola LEARN — for personal and professional development. Offering a variety of not-for-credit courses from Biola's schools, academic centers, and departments, Biola LEARN (Lifelong Education And Resource Network) provides the university's distinctive biblically-integrated education in a format that is accessible to the everyday person.



"There has long been interest in ways Biola can offer more educational resources, and to make them more accessible to non-degree seeking audiences. People want to experience a Biola education," said Biola University President Barry H. Corey. "As an educational institution we want to come alongside you to provide you with an education for life."



Biola's academic programs can now deliver their teachings to wider audiences, including those who are not interested in a degree, from some of Biola's top scholars in a format that can fit into an already full life.



In addition, the platform provides further training for those who are ineligible for a Biola graduate program such as pastors who haven't completed a bachelor's degrees, or those for whom a degree would be too expensive or time-intensive such as overseas missionaries. Biola LEARN also offers continuing education units for professions that require such credits to maintain certifications such as nurses, educators or psychologists.



Offered courses are much shorter than a typical academic course and offered at lower price points per course and at timeframes other than the typical semester schedule. Introductory pricing for the first courses will range from $9.99 to $24.99. Group courses and pricing are offered and come with a guide for a facilitator.



The following is a list of course offerings currently offered on Biola LEARN:

Scott Rae, Professor of Ethics - Why Your Work Matters to God: Work, Vocation, and Calling



Michael Wilkins, Professor of New Testament Language and Literature - Biblical Discipleship



JP Moreland, Professor of Philosophy - Introduction to Christian Apologetics



Apologetics - Critical Issues in Christian Apologetics



Spiritual Development - Worship Leading and Spiritual Formation



Center for Marriage and Relationships - The Art (and Science) of Relationships



Center for Christian Thought - Seeking Christian Wisdom on Life’s Biggest Questions



Les Harman, Professor of Marketing - Introduction to Non-Profit Management

New courses or certificates will be released on a periodic basis, approximately one new course per quarter. Courses are not for academic credit, but provided for personal and professional development, acquisition of competencies and skills, and/or continuing education.



Visit www.biola.edu/learn for more information and to create an account. The launch of Biola LEARN was broadcast on Facebook Live through Biola's Facebook channel from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on September 6 and can be viewed at: www.facebook.com/Biola/videos/10155735642324329/.



