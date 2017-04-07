Judicial Watch Statement Regarding Senate Confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172



WASHINGTON, April 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton issued the following statement in response to today's announcement of the Senate confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States: Judge Gorsuch's confirmation is a great victory for constitutional government. We expect that Judge Gorsuch will continue Justice Scalia's legacy and become a leading voice against politicized decision-making on the Supreme Court.



It is shameful that the Left blew up the confirmation process in the U.S. Senate in order to protect their efforts to legislate through the courts. The good news is that it may be easier to confirm Supreme Court justices who will apply the U.S. Constitution as written and intended by our Founding Fathers. MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-statement-regarding-senate-confirmation-judge-neil-gorsuch

