CfaN Announces New Book From Reinhard Bonnke: 'Holy Spirit: Are We Flammable or Fireproof?' Christ for all Nations (CfaN) has announced the release of a new book titled "Holy Spirit: Are we Flammable or Fireproof?" by global evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. Printed in over 12 languages, the book presents fire points of truth about the Holy Spirit.



ORLANDO, Sept. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christ for all Nations (CfaN) announces the pre-release of "Holy Spirit: Are we Flammable or Fireproof?"—a new book by global evangelist and CfaN founder Reinhard Bonnke. The book is scheduled to release globally on Nov. 8, 2017, the first day of his upcoming crusade in Lagos, Nigeria.



Bonnke's newest publication is already creating buzz among CfaN Ministry followers with its unique presentation of nuggets of truth on the Holy Spirit called "fire points," followed by short expositions.



A prolific writer of such best sellers as "Living a Life of Fire" and "Holy Spirit Revelation & Revolution," Bonnke says the purpose of this latest addition to his chronicles is to help guide followers who may be struggling, and his concern is palpable.



"You see, there are some people who can't seem to get the fire of the Holy Spirit, and there are those that have plateaued spiritually," Bonnke says. "They don't know how to break through to the next level, and that is adversely affecting the church and the great commission.



"In this book, I give keys to catching the fire of the Holy Spirit and impacting the world around us," he says.



In typical Bonnke style, parts of "Holy Spirit: Are we Flammable or Fireproof?" are humorous and others poetic. But according to Sam Rodriguez, Director of Project Development at CFAN, they are all powerful and vital for the individual or ministry seeking to break through into seeking a dynamic and meaningful relationship with the Holy Spirit.



"My goal was to give the reader something readable and easy to dip in and out of while gaining something life-changing each time you pick it up," Bonnke says.



According to Rodriguez, CfaN believes so much in the message of this book and its need in the Body of Christ at large that it is being simultaneously released in over 12 different languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Russian, German, Czech, Polish, Japanese, Italian, Romanian, Bulgarian and others.



"We must get this book into every hand that is ploughing on God's harvest field," Rodriguez says. "The harvest is only possible with the power of the Holy Spirit."



This book is Evangelist Bonnke's chance to pass on his lifetime experiences and priceless wisdom of the Holy Spirit that helped him touch the lives of millions with the Gospel and the power of the Holy Spirit.



"With every revelation I received about the Holy Spirit and His work, my life and ministry was transformed, and it made me more effective and productive," Bonnke says. "And I want to believe the same for you, that as you read this book, your life and ministry will be transformed."



"If there has ever been a time when the church needed to walk in the mighty power of the Holy Spirit, it is now, and you cannot afford not to have a copy of this insightful book on the Holy Spirit. Pre-order your copy today at www.ReinhardBonnke.com."



About Christ For All Nations

CfaN is a non-denominational missions organization aimed at taking the Gospel message to the world. Christ for all Nations is primarily known for its historic crusades in Africa and recently surpassed a historic milestone of 76 million documented decisions for Jesus Christ at major events in Africa and other parts of the world. CfaN has offices in countries around the world including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, West Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.



The ministry offers Bible study programs from its website, as well as the Fire Conferences and other training events. The CfaN website also offers a variety of books, booklets, DVDs, CDs and more. CfaN books have been published around the world in over 140 languages.



To learn more about Christ for all Nations, visit CfaN online at www.cfan.org, email [email protected] or call 407.854.4400.



