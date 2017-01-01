March for Life Set for Monday



NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 20, 2017 /



The event, sponsored by Georgia Right to Life (GRTL), will begin at 11 a.m. at Liberty Plaza, located on Capitol Avenue across the street from the State Capitol.



Mike Griffin, Public Affairs Director for the Georgia Baptist Convention and senior pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Hartwell, will serve as master of ceremonies.



The event will include a pro-life prayer service led by Bound4Life, Atlanta; praise and song performed by Kurt Scobie; and a testimony about abortion, adoption and reunion by special guest Bette Noble.



Keynote speakers will be the Benham brothers. Former major league baseball players, the Benhams are nationally known for speaking about their faith, pro-life values and their personal sacrifices and lessons learned by confronting a culture hostile to Biblical values, especially respect for the sanctity of human life.



The event will conclude with a one-mile silent march through downtown Atlanta.



The motivation for such events was prompted in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating January 22, 1984 as National Sanctity of Human Life day.



January is now recognized as National Sanctity of Life Month.



"Our society continues to show an almost total disregard for the value of human life," said GRTL Executive Director Zemmie Fleck. "We've lost over 60 million children to abortion and there's a growing lack of compassion for the elderly, the disabled, and the infirm."



Fleck added "This tragedy will continue unless people of conscience say enough is enough. It's a sad commentary on our culture that we are more concerned about abandoned animals than we are for the most vulnerable humans among us."



