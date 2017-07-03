Local Pastor to Compete at World Championship in Vancouver

Contact: Joseph Camerieri, 727-741-3759

PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 3, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- A local member of Toastmasters is rapidly climbing the ladder toward competing at the highest level, the World Championship for Public Speaking competition to be held on Aug. 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Kevin Stamper of Trinity, Florida, won "First Place Speaker" for his victory within his local chapter of Toastmaster's. Then out of 140 speaking clubs of District 48 He then won District honors for public speaking before earning a ticket to appear in Vancouver this Summer. He says he feels ready to compete for the title of World Champion. If he wins there, the following award will be his: Toastmaster International World Champion Speaker 2017.

Stamper told why he is looking forward to the competition that lies ahead: "I look forward to being around other speakers who are at the top of their game. Awaiting there will be a community of people striving to be the best they can be. That will be exciting to be part of," said Kevin, speaking after another acclaimed speech that he delivered at a weekly Toastmasters' meeting.

Brenda Alloco, DTM, District Director, commented too: "August 25th, the global Toastmasters community will meet an exceptional orator in Vancouver. Kevin Stamper sharpening his vocal talent and verbal communication skills, by competing with the best speakers among 135 clubs and 10 Divisions, including ours known as District 48. We're excited to support him."

Friends of Kevin created a Gofundme page because the District only awards winners with airfare, not entrance fees in to the World Conference, which costs 575 dollars. They also don't provide hotel accommodations, food allowance, or car allowance, a grand total would amount to 1,800 dollars. So a close friend created the "Friends of Kevin" GoFundMe page to raise about two thousand dollars so Kevin can cover all the expenses of entering the competition. "I know Kevin will win if we lessen his stress," said Joe Camerieri, close friend.