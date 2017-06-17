Evangelist Alveda C. King: 'Fathers' Day Looms as Domestic Terror Massacre Rocks America' "And when we truly believe in the sacredness of human personality, we won't exploit people, we won't trample over people with the iron feet of oppression, we won't kill anybody." -- Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.



ATLANTA, June 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda C. King: While many were likely buying Fathers' Day cards for the weekend, America was rocked by terror - again this past Wednesday.



In the wake of escalating domestic violence, most recently with the violent attack on the GOP, we must pray and respond with nonviolence not fear; our lives depend on Divine Intervention.



This is a national call to prayer and nonviolence in the ongoing face of domestic and global terror. Let us unite behind President Trump and all compassionate leaders calling for peaceful nonviolent solutions as we pray for Congressman Scalise and all victims and their families.



Scalise and others were injured in an attack on Republican lawmakers as they were practicing for a charity baseball game Wednesday. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was critically injured; as well as aides and Capitol police as targets ran for cover. The assailant reportedly had grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP; and was wounded and killed during the assault.



Reportedly, the FBI has said that the assailant James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois had several minor run-ins with the law previously; and belonged to a Facebook group called "Terminate the Republican Party."



In a call for prayer and unity, President Donald Trump has said: "Everyone on that field is a public servant. Their sacrifice makes democracy possible. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape - but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!"



Rev. Frank Pavone, National Director Priests for Life posted the following:



"May God awaken his people to [Scalise shooting/Domestic Terroristic Violence] its seriousness, confirm His people in their commitment to nonviolent solutions, and protect and unite all of us as citizens of the greatest nation on earth.



I remember how my Father Rev. AD King took me to my first peaceful protest. I learned early that prayer and nonviolence are powerful spiritual weapons.



This Fathers' Day, along with praying for victims of the recent Virginia massacre, some who are likely fathers, I honor the memory of my earthly biological father Rev. AD King; his father and my grandfather Daddy King who rescued me from abortion; my Pastor and Mentor Allen McNair; all of whom live in Heaven now; along with the Greatest Father of all, HEAVENLY FATHER. All praise to GOD, ABBA FATHER, SON JESUS and HOLY SPIRIT.



For the record, from conception, the human personality in the womb has 46 chromosomes; 23 from Dad, 23 from Mom. It takes two to make a baby. "HAPPY FATHERS' DAY!"



In closing, please pray that fear and violence will be answered by Agape Love, compassion and nonviolent solutions. This Fathers' Day, Pray for America.

