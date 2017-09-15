Judicial Watch Announces an Expert Special Panel Presentation: 'Exposing the Deep State'

Panel Experts will be Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Diana West, James Peterson, Chris Farrell



HD 1080i SATELLITE FEED

Date: Friday, September 15, 2017

Satellite Time: 1:45pm-3:15pm EST

Event Time: 2:00pm -3:00pm EST

Satellite Space: Galaxy 17 (Ku) Digital

Transponder: 20 – UPPER (18Mhz)

Downlink Freq: 12109.00 (V)

Symbol Rate: 13.235

FEC: ¾

Data Rate: 18.295442

Encoder: MPEG-2 DVB-S QPSK

Tech #: 202-449-3814 or 202-449-3820



Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172



WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch announced that it is hosting special educational panel on Friday, September 15, 2017, from 2 to 3 pm ET to discuss "Exposing the Deep State."



Expert panelists include:

Dr. Sebastian Gorka

Former Deputy Assistant to the President

Author of New York Times best seller Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War



Diana West

Journalist and Author of American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation's Character



James Peterson

Attorney

Judicial Watch



Chris Farrell

Director of Investigations and Research

Judicial Watch



Moderator:

Tom Fitton

President

Judicial Watch

Watch the panel live: www.judicialwatch.org/live. We will also livestream the panel on Facebook Live. Visit our Facebook page to watch.



Media that would like a direct HD fiber link to the live, three-camera feed should contact: Brandon Cockerham at 202-646-5190.



MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-announces-expert-special-panel-presentation-exposing-deep/