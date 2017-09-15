We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.

Judicial Watch Announces an Expert Special Panel Presentation: 'Exposing the Deep State'

Panel Experts will be Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Diana West, James Peterson, Chris Farrell

HD 1080i SATELLITE FEED
Date: Friday, September 15, 2017
Satellite Time: 1:45pm-3:15pm EST
Event Time: 2:00pm -3:00pm EST
Satellite Space: Galaxy 17 (Ku) Digital
Transponder: 20 – UPPER (18Mhz)
Downlink Freq: 12109.00 (V)
Symbol Rate: 13.235
FEC: ¾
Data Rate: 18.295442
Encoder: MPEG-2 DVB-S QPSK
Tech #: 202-449-3814 or 202-449-3820

Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172
 
WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch announced that it is hosting special educational panel on Friday, September 15, 2017, from 2 to 3 pm ET to discuss "Exposing the Deep State."

Expert panelists include:

    Dr. Sebastian Gorka
    Former Deputy Assistant to the President
    Author of New York Times best seller Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War

    Diana West
    Journalist and Author of American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation's Character

    James Peterson
    Attorney
    Judicial Watch

    Chris Farrell
    Director of Investigations and Research
    Judicial Watch

    Moderator:
    Tom Fitton
    President
    Judicial Watch

Watch the panel live: www.judicialwatch.org/live. We will also livestream the panel on Facebook Live. Visit our Facebook page to watch.

Media that would like a direct HD fiber link to the live, three-camera feed should contact: Brandon Cockerham at 202-646-5190.

MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-announces-expert-special-panel-presentation-exposing-deep/


