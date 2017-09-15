Judicial Watch Announces an Expert Special Panel Presentation: 'Exposing the Deep State'
Panel Experts will be Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Diana West, James Peterson, Chris Farrell
HD 1080i SATELLITE FEED
Date: Friday, September 15, 2017
Satellite Time: 1:45pm-3:15pm EST
Event Time: 2:00pm -3:00pm EST
Satellite Space: Galaxy 17 (Ku) Digital
Transponder: 20 – UPPER (18Mhz)
Downlink Freq: 12109.00 (V)
Symbol Rate: 13.235
FEC: ¾
Data Rate: 18.295442
Encoder: MPEG-2 DVB-S QPSK
Tech #: 202-449-3814 or 202-449-3820
Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172
WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch announced that it is hosting special educational panel on Friday, September 15, 2017, from 2 to 3 pm ET to discuss "Exposing the Deep State."
Expert panelists include:
Dr. Sebastian Gorka
Former Deputy Assistant to the President
Author of New York Times best seller Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War
Diana West
Journalist and Author of American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation's Character
James Peterson
Attorney
Judicial Watch
Chris Farrell
Director of Investigations and Research
Judicial Watch
Moderator:
Tom Fitton
President
Judicial Watch
Watch the panel live: www.judicialwatch.org/live. We will also livestream the panel on Facebook Live. Visit our Facebook page to watch.
Media that would like a direct HD fiber link to the live, three-camera feed should contact: Brandon Cockerham at 202-646-5190.
MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-announces-expert-special-panel-presentation-exposing-deep/