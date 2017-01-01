First-Grader Sent to the Principal's Office for 'Misgendering' Contact: Karen England, Capitol Resource Institute, 916-212-5607, [email protected]



SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In a story that gets more shocking each day, first graders in an embattled charter school must toe the politically correct ideology of today's gender warriors or face discipline.



Tuesday, a first grader from Rocklin Academy Gateway was reprimanded on the school playground, called to the principal's office, and the child's parents were contacted by the school - all over calling a classmate by the name the peer went by for all of kindergarten. According to Karen England of Capitol Resource Institute, "the little girl was told 'you can't do that, his name is this name,' and 'you need to call him a 'her.' Then she was called to the principal's office."



This is the latest in the rapidly unfolding story involving a classroom of Rocklin Academy Gateway 5 year olds who, without their parents' knowledge, were forced to take part in a transgender reveal exercise on one of the last days of kindergarten as the young boy arrived at school a boy and left identifying as a girl. Students then were read two books supporting transgenderism. Parents only recently found out about the school's role in the event and this week took their concerns to the school governing board.



Schools have gone from institutions of factual learning to social laboratories pushing the latest trendy agenda. Isn't it time we let our children be children?



