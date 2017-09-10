Machu Picchu, Peru Site of Freedom Challenge's September 2017 Climb Women's Justice Ministry Prepares for its 12th Climb since 2012



Contact: Nicole Turner, 770-692-5185,



ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2017 /



Led by Freedom Challenge Director Tracy Daugherty, the Machu Picchu climb will be Freedom Challenges' 12th climb in its five-year history. With more than $5 million already raised, the climbers hope to raise as much as $550,000 more to support the prevention, rescue, and restoration of human trafficking victims around the world.



Freedom Challenge first entered Daugherty's life through the enthusiasm of friend and founder Cathey Anderson who had a vision to "climb for freedom for women who could not do it for themselves." Along with Anderson, Daugherty help gather women from across Southern California to pray, climb, raise funds and spread anti-slavery awareness. This vision became a larger mission to help end modern day slavery and human trafficking. In January of 2012, 48 women from seven different countries first gathered in Tanzania and climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to declare freedom for those who could not. Since then, Freedom Challenge has led women to climb the Rockies, Alps, Kilimanjaro, Machu Picchu and Everest Base Camp, while raising millions of dollars to support more than 60 projects worldwide.



Based in Tyrone, GA Freedom Challenge remains a movement of passionate women dedicated to the prevention of modern day slavery and human trafficking, and to the rescue and restoration of its victims.



About Freedom Challenge

Freedom Challenge is an initiative of Operation Mobilization committed to the prevention of modern day slavery and human trafficking, in addition to the rescue and restoration of its victims. The women who lead and participate in this growing movement partake in physical challenges such as mountain climbs to raise funds and awareness to combat these social injustices and help oppressed women and children on the pathway to freedom. To learn more visit

