Upliftv Announces New Premieres in March

For more information on Upliftv's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit Contact: Jesus Pinango, 561-249-5228WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Upliftv the faith-based network that offers more inspirational movies and documentaries than any other faith channel and includes a variety of ministries and TV series, announced the network premiere of three heartwarming and motivational series: Awesome Bible Adventures, iTeenTV and The Stranger – staring March 6, 2017.This month Upliftv will feature Awesome Bible Adventures, a 10-episode series starring Julie, a fun, high-energy teenager who loves God. Each episode showcases uplifting bible stories of faith, action, and redemption that teach children how to apply biblical wisdom and doctrines to their own lives. Directed by David Priest, Awesome Bible Adventures is a Total Living Network production. New episodes of the series will premiere every Saturday at 10 a.m. EST.The biblical learning continues every Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST with iTeenTV, a 10-episode talk show specifically designed for tweens and kids. Each week, Hunter, Chloe, Hope, Myisha, Dylan and Colby will feature fun and exciting topics, music presentations, amusing videos and special guest.In addition, Upliftv will premiere The Stranger, a captivating drama from the creators of The Perfect Stranger and Another Perfect Stranger. This 7-episode mini-series follows the story of a modern-day Jesus walking amongst us. Starring Jefferson Moore and Pattie Crawford, The Stranger is a Kelly's Filmworks production directed by Shane Sooter. New episodes will premiere every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. EST.For more information on Upliftv's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit upliftv.com