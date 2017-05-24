Covenant Journey Arrives During Celebration of Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel, May 24, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today Israelis celebrate Jerusalem Day, the 50th anniversary commemorating the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Israeli control in the aftermath of the June 1967 Six-Day War. As part of the celebrations taking place this week in the capital, thousands of Israelis will participate in a march that will begin in the center of town and lead into the Old City.



Covenant Journey students, led by Mat Staver, Founder and President of Covenant Journey, Chairman of Christians in Defense of Israel and Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, will arrive during the celebrations in Jerusalem tomorrow and visit Beit She'an, Mount Carmel and Mount Megiddo. These 44 college-age leaders from 30 different colleges and universities will continue the journey on Friday by following the footsteps of Jesus at the Mount of Olives, Gethsemane, the City of David and the Western Wall.

The Covenant Journey ministry was featured recently on the Why Israel Matters original television series on Trinity Broadcasting Network. The "Footsteps" episode, hosted by Mat Staver, provides a glimpse of the Covenant Journey experience in the Holy Land for these Christian students who are leaders on their college campuses and in their communities.

Covenant Journey provides a life-changing experience with the primary goals to strengthen students' Christian faith and equip them to be goodwill ambassadors for Israel. Qualified students pay $500 and the rest of the trip is underwritten, including air fare from New York, hotels, three meals a day, luxury tour bus, entrance fees, expert guides, spiritual leaders and expert speakers. Covenant Journey students have come from over 230 private and public colleges and universities, including Ivy League schools, such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Dartmouth and more.

"It is an incredible opportunity for these Covenant Journey students to be in Jerusalem this week as the Old City celebrates its reunification," said Staver. "Since we landed in Israel on Monday, their eyes and hearts have already been opened in new ways to ancient and modern Israel. It will be an especially significant time as we follow in Jesus' footsteps leading up to His death and resurrection. They have already fallen more in love with their Savior and the Jewish people," said Staver.

Covenant Journey is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) ministry affiliated with Liberty Counsel. For more information, visit www.CovenantJourney.org or call 407-875-1967.