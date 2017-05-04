Teen Life Soulutions -- Reach Youth with Teen Life Soulutions -- A Relevant Resource for Urban Youth Engagement

CHICAGO, May 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Teen Life Soulutions curriculum has been released!



This cutting-edge resource equips youth workers with tools to mentor and disciple urban youth! It is comprehensive therefore it addresses key youth issues in a relevant and needed manner.



This innovative 40 week program resource addresses key issues and hot topics such as:

"Get Off the Edge" - Anger Resolution



"I Don't Come Cheap" - Sexuality and Self-Worth



"Give Me My Props" - Honor and Respect



"Image Is Everything" - Self Esteem



"Picked Out for a Purpose" - Going after God's plan for your life

Teen Life Soulutions is for youth between the ages of twelve and eighteen years old. It is full of great teaching points, exciting role-plays and object lessons. It makes learning biblical life-skills fun! It can be used in any setting where there are adults committed to impacting youth.



Make The Connection Training Program is also included with this resource. This 7 session program equips youth workers, ministers and parents with practical strategies and proven approaches to reach youth in their communities.



The author, Rev. Titus Lee says, "this resource elevates teens to the next level because it speaks their language while introducing them to the life skills that are necessary to succeed. It brings biblical truth to them in a way that is relevant and real. It addresses key spiritual, mental and social issues in a unique manner.



About Rev. Titus Lee and Operation Link-Up:

Rev. Titus Lee is the Founder and Director of Operation Link-Up which is a holistic youth empowerment program that mentors, motivates and mobilizes youth. This program began in 1996 as an after-school program in Chicago, IL and has since grown into a national program that is being used across the United States.



Titus Lee also travels nationally and internationally to speak to teens as well as train youth workers through Make The Connection Training Summits. He is also the author of Teen Life Soulutions which empowers youth in ministries, schools and mentoring programs.



