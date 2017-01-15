Life Does Not Betray Us

Contact: Holly Peterson, 916-505-6989, [email protected]



NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The 2017 New York Encounter, an annual three-day public cultural festival featuring panel discussions, artistic performances, and exhibits, will take place January 13-15 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan on 125 West 18th Street.



The Encounter's 2017 theme, "Reality Has Never Betrayed Me" a theme, which pertains to today, when regardless of hardship and disappointment, we have the intuition that life is fundamentally good.



In it's 9th year, the Encounter highlights a diverse array of speakers taking on this dramatic theme in the field of the artists, education, science, economy, journalism, literature, medicine, and even comedy and food, all sharing their experience of the ultimate goodness of life.



Highlights from the 27 events:

Sunday, January 15, 2017, 4 pm: Are the American People Betraying Their Dream? Or is the American Dream Betraying its People? A conversation on American culture and society with New York Times Editorialist David Brooks and Rusty Reno, Managing Editor of First Things.



Saturday, January 14, 2017, 4 pm: The American Dream Come True: American saints and their relevance for our times. A dialogue between Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and Matt Malone, S.J., President and Editor-in-Chief of America Magazine.



Sunday, January 15, 2017, 2 pm: Beauty Does Not Betray. A discussion on the themes in the soon to be released University of Notre Dame Press book, Disarming Beauty, with its author Fr. Julián Carrón, President of the Fraternity of Communion and Liberation, and Joseph Weiler, Professor of Law, New York University.

Seán Cardinal O'Malley and Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Christophe Pierre will celebrate the Holy Mass on Sunday, January 15th at 9 am.



For a full program of events visit www.newyorkencounter.org



Founded in 2009 by members of the Catholic lay ecclesial movement, Communion and Liberation, the Encounter's goal is to give witness to a new, flourishing life, generated by faith. The Encounter, supported by the work of 350 volunteers, is a vibrant meeting point for thousands of people from different beliefs, traditions and cultures, striving for reciprocal understanding, broadened perspectives and the possibility for friendship.



All events, except for the Saturday night performance, are free of charge. No registration necessary. Credentialed media are welcome. Contact for interviews: [email protected] or (916) 505-6989.



The Encounter: "a life changing experience." (Timothy Shriver, Chairman, Special Olympics)