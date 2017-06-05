We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.

Judicial Watch Sues Education Department for Emails on Failed Obama School Improvement Grants Program
Failure of $7 Billion Program Called 'Compelling Argument' for School Choice
 
Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172
 
WASHINGTON, June 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Education seeking records and emails on the department's failed $7 billion School Improvement Grants (SIGs) program under the Obama administration and its effects on vouchers and school choice policy. Judicial Watch brought the action in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department Education (No. 1:17-cv-01021)).
 
The lawsuit was filed after the Department of Education failed to respond to an April 10, 2017, FOIA request seeking:
 
• Any records or emails discussing the potential implications for federal voucher or school choice policy in light of the anticipated conclusions of the [Department of Education] January 2017 Report "School Improvement Grants: Implementation and Effectiveness."
 
The School Improvement Grants (SIGs) are awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to state education agencies under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. They were reauthorized in the No Child Left Behind Act in 2002, and became a key part of President Barack Obama's education policy.
 

Share