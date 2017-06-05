Judicial Watch Sues Education Department for Emails on Failed Obama School Improvement Grants Program

Failure of $7 Billion Program Called 'Compelling Argument' for School Choice

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Education seeking records and emails on the department's failed $7 billion School Improvement Grants (SIGs) program under the Obama administration and its effects on vouchers and school choice policy. Judicial Watch brought the action in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia ( Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department Education (No. 1:17-cv-01021)).

The lawsuit was filed after the Department of Education failed to respond to an April 10, 2017, FOIA request seeking:

• Any records or emails discussing the potential implications for federal voucher or school choice policy in light of the anticipated conclusions of the [Department of Education] January 2017 Report "School Improvement Grants: Implementation and Effectiveness."