Steve Amerson to Participate in the 'Washington A Man of Prayer 2017' Event

Special patriotic and spiritual musical presentations will be performed by Steve Amerson and The National Christian Choir's "Second Edition" under the direction of Kathy Bowman.



The vision of Pastor Dan and JoAnn Cummins, the ceremony honoring the 228th inaugural anniversary of President George Washington, will be broadcast globally by the Daystar Television Network at 7:30 pm-9:00pm EST. It will also be streamed live on WND.com at 6:30 pm EST.



In its sixth consecutive year, Washington - A Man of Prayer 2017 commemorates the events of April 30, 1789, when after being sworn in at Federal Hall, President Washington along with members of Congress proceeded to St. Paul's Chapel where as its first official act offered dedicatory prayers to God on America's behalf.



Rev. Dan Cummins, the event's originator, gives the historic significance of the event stating, "On April 30, 1789, the world saw more than just the inauguration of the president of a new nation; it witnessed a watershed moment in world history - the birth of the American Republic and a functioning Constitution." He also notes, "Could the ideals penned on parchment at Philadelphia's Continental Congress preserve in ink what sword and patriots' blood inscribed on the field of battle? The pen indeed has been mightier than the sword as today we celebrate 228 triumphant years of the American Experiment and the exceptional man who most embodied the dream of all men - the freedom to self-govern."



