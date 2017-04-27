Evangelist Alveda King: 100 Days of Trump - 100 Days of Prayer

ATLANTA, April 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Many people who voted for President Trump agree that he is delivering on his promises. When I voted for President Trump, I lifted up a prayer asking God to guide our President and to heal our nation. I have not regretted my vote or our prayers for his success throughout his 100 days.



Throughout his first 100 Days President Trump has taken dramatic steps to undo burdensome regulations, restore law and order, bolster our military, revive the American dream, change Washington by holding it accountable, put the American worker first and confirm Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.



According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, an incredible 96% of us who supported the President in November say we would do it again today.



Added to his proactive agenda, President Trump has enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders in the First 100 days than any president in half a century.



Our POTUS has removed more job-killing regulations through legislation than any president in U.S. history. Consequently he has boosted job creation and economic optimism has been renewed, with consumer confidence reaching its highest level in 16 years.



As a Christian African American woman who is 50+ years of age who is also a concerned mother and grandmother, I am grateful to say that President Trump has allayed many of my concerns, and those of my constituency. Just to name a few of the POTUS improvements:

Helping Women/Minorities by Minimizing Affordable Care Act



The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Initiative



Appointment of Dr. Ben Carson as HUD Secretary



Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs



Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act



Promoting Programs to Engage Women in STEM Fields



Challenge to Planned Parenthood to Stop Abortions and help heal Americans not kill them

Once again there is hope for the people of America as our POTUS continues "thinking big about exploration and discovery again; protecting the farmers and ranchers that feed our country, and reasserting American power on the world stage."



Members of the POTUS Cabinet will continue to reach out beyond the beltway, responding to the concerns of the people and spreading President Trump's message across the country. There is promise of a 100 Days webpage where the White House will be producing graphics, videos, and other digital content for the President's online constituents to share.



"The first thing I want you to do is pray. Pray every way you know how, for everyone you know. Pray especially for rulers and their governments to rule well so we can be quietly about our business of living simply, in humble contemplation. This is the way our Savior God wants us to live." 1 Timothy 2:1-3 MSG



The prayer network will continue. God bless America.