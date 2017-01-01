Liberty Relief International Seeks Help for Hurricane Harvey Disaster

ORLANDO, Aug. 28, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Liberty Relief International, a humanitarian relief ministry of Liberty Counsel, is asking you to help support relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Harvey has and continues to inflict catastrophic disaster to Houston, Texas - the fourth largest American city that is larger than the entire state of New Jersey. Already, 450,000 people have been affected by the storm, which continues to dump rain on already flooded regions.

The current flooding has completely covered numerous roads and eroded others to hamper relief efforts. Emergency staff have fielded thousands of rescue calls, including a nursing home with residents sitting in chest high water. Thousands of people have been forced to abandon their homes, which the wind and flood waters have completely destroyed.

Experts are estimating a recovery time that will stretch into several years. Many people have lost their homes, businesses, and everything they have spent their lives working for. Water, food, clothing, and encouragement are all desperately needed.

"Watching the devastation is heart breaking. Some people have lost everything, from keepsakes to daily essentials for living. Liberty Relief International works with Christ-centered organizations to provide food, shelter, and God's love to hurting people," said Mat Staver (photo), Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel and Liberty Relief International. "Today, we need to respond as Americans made in the image of God. Now is the time to stand united," concluded Staver.

Donate online at www.LibertyReliefInternational.org or by calling 407-875-2015. Contributions are tax-deductible.

Liberty Relief International is a ministry of Liberty Counsel.