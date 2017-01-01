Feminist Opposition to Woman Judge Fails

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on the triumph of Amy Coney Barrett:

Seventeen "women's rights" organizations, all of which complain there aren't enough women in public office, tried to stop the appointment of a woman, Amy Coney Barrett, to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. They failed. She was confirmed by a vote of 55-43.

This was also a victory for those who oppose anti-Catholicism, the one prejudice still tolerated, and indeed promoted, by those who say they are opposed to bigotry.

Here is a list of the "women's rights" groups opposed to Notre Dame law professor Barrett:

Advocates for Youth

Catholics for Choice

NARAL Pro-Choice America

National Abortion Federation

National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum

National Center for Lesbian Rights

National Council for Jewish Women

National Health Law Program

National Institute for Reproductive Health

National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund

National Network of Abortion Funds

National Organization for Women

National Partnership for Women and Families

National Women's Health Network

People for the American Way

Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Secular Coalition for America

What do these "women's groups" have in common? They hate women who disagree with them, they hate the Catholic Church, and they love abortion. And now the three-time losers have lost again.

Maybe if they spent more time trying to defend women and children raped by their Hollywood pro-abortion and anti-Catholic male friends, they would finally win one.

