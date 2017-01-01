Feminist Opposition to Woman Judge Fails

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on the triumph of Amy Coney Barrett:
Seventeen "women's rights" organizations, all of which complain there aren't enough women in public office, tried to stop the appointment of a woman, Amy Coney Barrett, to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. They failed. She was confirmed by a vote of 55-43.
This was also a victory for those who oppose anti-Catholicism, the one prejudice still tolerated, and indeed promoted, by those who say they are opposed to bigotry.
Here is a list of the "women's rights" groups opposed to Notre Dame law professor Barrett:
Advocates for Youth
Catholics for Choice
NARAL Pro-Choice America
National Abortion Federation
National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum
National Center for Lesbian Rights
National Council for Jewish Women
National Health Law Program
National Institute for Reproductive Health
National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund
National Network of Abortion Funds
National Organization for Women
National Partnership for Women and Families
National Women's Health Network
People for the American Way
Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Secular Coalition for America
What do these "women's groups" have in common? They hate women who disagree with them, they hate the Catholic Church, and they love abortion. And now the three-time losers have lost again.
Maybe if they spent more time trying to defend women and children raped by their Hollywood pro-abortion and anti-Catholic male friends, they would finally win one.