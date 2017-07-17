Robert Bakke, 'Point-Blank' Personality Drive 'Prayer' Book to #1

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., July 17, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- High-Octane racer, Robert Bakke, has a black belt in one hand and an American flag in the other, and is using brute-force to put wealth, winning and American exceptionalism back on the radar. "American exceptionalism is the fuel that drives every ambitious American, and it also pleases God," says Bakke, "The Bible is clear that God enjoys our accumulation of wealth, our winning ways and even says he is behind it. Get the book and read it for yourself."

Bakke, a local NASCAR racer who has become the most outspoken preacher on the planet, says Americans have been duped by man-made religions teaching poverty and divisive politicians who fueled Class Warfare. "God doesn't want you living in poverty and you're not a victim of someone else's success," says Bakke, "Wealth puts a person in a position to help people who are struggling, and winning draws attention to God-given greatness. Don't let any religious leader or politician tell you otherwise." Bakke's point-blank messages rocketed into prominence when his book, Prayer at Full Throttle, stood religion on-its-ear and became an Amazon #1 Best-Seller.

Bakke is fearless with words and can drop startling revelations, such as the original Greek definition of religion is actually "The bondage of men," and that God's chosen were actually the wealthiest men on the planet, not the poorest. "Don't blame God for the man-made religions people are running away from," says Bakke, "If people would stop being afraid to talk about God and go to direct to the source (the Bible) for themselves, they'd find out that nothing within their imagination is beyond their reach. That's the mindset that will restore American exceptionalism, and why Prayer at Full Throttle traveled the globe in record time."



Bakke's book, "Prayer at Full Throttle: How Performance-Based Prayer Makes Miracles Happen" is an Amazon #1 Best Seller. Signed paperbacks at www.robertbakke.com Bakke is available for interviews at [email protected] or 612-812-6174

About Robert Bakke

Robert Bakke was running a multi-million dollar company by the age of 24. He is also a jet captain and aerobatic flight instructor, a black belt and regional champion, a NASCAR driver and Amazon #1 Best-Selling author.