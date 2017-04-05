Family Research Council Statement on NCAA's Decision to End North Carolina Boycott Contact: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, 866-FRC-NEWS or 866-372-6397



WASHINGTON, April 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The NCAA has announced the end to its boycott of North Carolina after the state adopted an HB 2 compromise law.



Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement: "It would appear the NCAA is beginning to address the question that NCAA's Mark Emmert raised in his press conference last week at the Final Four: 'what's the appropriate role for a national athletic association in public policy issues?' The NCAA's latest decision to accept the slight modifications the North Carolina legislature made to HB 2 suggest either they decided to stick to sports or they are starting to ignore the small but rowdy agitators who have used the NCAA to fight their losing political battle over North Carolina’s public safety bill.



"It's now clear that there is no way for the NCAA to placate the far Left which will accept nothing less than the total surrender of those opposed to its agenda of opening every shower, locker room and bathroom to both men and women.



"The NCAA announcement is also positive news for supporters of the Texas Privacy Act, a bill quite similar to the law now in effect in North Carolina. We encourage the Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, who has said he won’t block the Texas Privacy Act, to schedule a floor vote on this legislation to help ensure the safety and well-being of Texas women and children," concluded Perkins.

