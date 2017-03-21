Guideposts 47th Annual Good Friday Day of Prayer Contact: Lorie Melendez, 203-749-0433, [email protected]; www.ourprayer.org



PAWLING, N.Y., March 21, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Guideposts OurPrayer Ministry announces its 47th annual Good Friday Day of Prayer event. It will be held on Friday April 14, at Mizzentop Day School (formerly Peale Center) 66 East Main Street in Pawling, NY.



All are welcome to participate in the event. Throughout the day there is opportunity to pray for others from the thousands of requests OurPrayer receives for this day. There will be an inspirational service, individuals available to pray with attendees in person, and inspirational materials and resources available to visitors.



For those who are unable to attend, we invite you submit a prayer requests online at www.ourprayergoodfriday.org or you may visit the web site and spend some time praying for others.



"Each year, it is a great privilege to receive thousands of prayer requests from our community. We are delighted to stand in the gap for those who are in need. We are committed to seeking God's help for individuals facing challenges within their family, finances, health, community and beyond. God has and certainly will answer our prayers," commented Ty'Ann Brown, Manager of OurPrayer.



For over sixty years, caring individuals in the OurPrayer community have volunteered their time to support those in need--offering prayers of hope and inspiration in response to the millions of requests received annually. OurPrayer, a service of Guideposts, is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year online at www.ourprayer.org. You can also find OurPrayer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



About Guideposts:

Guideposts is a non-profit organization that touches millions of lives every day through products and services that inspire, encourage, and uplift. Through magazines, books, prayer network and outreach programs, Guideposts helps people connect their faith-filled values to their daily lives. For more information on Guideposts, please visit www.guideposts.org and follow Guideposts on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.