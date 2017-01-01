An Indictment on the Church, Exposing the Lifestyle that Betrays the Heart of Modern Day Christianity Author Angela Crudupt releases two new faith centered books: 'Blessed Is' and 'Examine First, Yourself' offer understanding surrounding the lifestyle that betrays the heart of modern day Christianity



"While many Christian books are rooted in personal testimonies, these books are firmly established in self-discipline, applying scripture and divine revelation to combat modern-day issues plaguing the Church," says Founder of Sent by Jesus LLC, Angela Crudupt.



'Blessed Is' offers spiritual understanding to address commonly ignored truths that will challenge and motivate each reader by revealing what it truly means to be blessed by God, providing biblically sound doctrine. 'Examine First, Yourself,' a book about discipleship, dares the reader to take their spiritual responsibility seriously. It is a call to maturity so the reader "may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height— to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God" (Ephesians 3:18-19).



Crudupt, a worshipper of Christ, ardent minister, fervent prayer intercessor, teacher, entrepreneur, and author of several books, is dedicated to building the Kingdom of God through ecclesiastical church ministry, evangelism, prayer, love and community outreach. She established the ministry Sent by Jesus, LLC in 2014 with the goal of training believers to become disciplined followers of Christ.



Contact: Minister Angela Crudupt, Sent by Jesus, LLC, 563-453-3045, [email protected] LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Minister and prayer warrior, Angela Crudupt, this week officially announced the launch of her two new books, 'Blessed Is' and 'Examine First, Yourself.' Both are powerfully insightful and exhortative books on the Christian virtue and discipline. Crudupt, fearlessly direct, uses her gift as a minister to expose, challenge and motivate the body of Christ through thought-provoking text that inspires spiritual accountability, conviction, submission, and transformation. Uniquely qualified, having overcome a host of abuse and illness as well as ministering in underserved communities, Crudupt exhorts those who are yearning and seeking a greater spiritual alignment to passionately pursue and firmly protect their relationship with Jesus Christ."While many Christian books are rooted in personal testimonies, these books are firmly established in self-discipline, applying scripture and divine revelation to combat modern-day issues plaguing the Church," says Founder of Sent by Jesus LLC, Angela Crudupt.'Blessed Is' offers spiritual understanding to address commonly ignored truths that will challenge and motivate each reader by revealing what it truly means to be blessed by God, providing biblically sound doctrine. 'Examine First, Yourself,' a book about discipleship, dares the reader to take their spiritual responsibility seriously. It is a call to maturity so the reader "may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height— to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God" (Ephesians 3:18-19).Crudupt, a worshipper of Christ, ardent minister, fervent prayer intercessor, teacher, entrepreneur, and author of several books, is dedicated to building the Kingdom of God through ecclesiastical church ministry, evangelism, prayer, love and community outreach. She established the ministry Sent by Jesus, LLC in 2014 with the goal of training believers to become disciplined followers of Christ.For more information about author Sent by Jesus ministries, bulk book purchase and author information, please contact Angela Crudupt at [email protected] . Or, visit her website at www.angelacrudupt.com

