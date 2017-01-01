US House to Vote on Tightening Sanctions Against Iran and Hizballah

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The U.S. House of Representatives will vote today on the Iran Ballistic Missiles and International Sanctions Enforcement Act and the Hizballah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act of 2017, both of which address the dangerous aggression of Iran and its terrorist organization, Hizballah.

The Iran Ballistic Missiles and International Sanctions Enforcement Act, known as H.R. 1698, expands sanctions against Iran's illicit ballistic missile program and its aggressive behavior in the region. The bill states: "the President shall impose sanctions against: (1) Iranian government agencies involved in ballistic missile development; (2) foreign entities that supply material for, or otherwise facilitate or finance, such efforts; (3) foreign persons or foreign government agencies that import, export, or re-export prohibited arms or related material to or from Iran; and (4) foreign persons or entities that transfer goods or technologies contributing to Iran's ability to acquire or develop ballistic missiles, including launch technology, and destabilizing numbers and types of advanced conventional weapons."

The Hizballah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act of 2017, known as H.R. 3329, cuts off the flow of resources to the Lebanese-based terrorist organization and its affiliates, and targets foreign governments, individuals and companies that support them. H.R. 3329 strengthens and expands the scope of economic and financial sanctions by previous legislation imposed on Hizballah, the Shi'a Islamic political party and militant group. This bill is significant in light of Hizballah's global reach to areas in the Western Hemisphere where it is involved in organized crime such as drug trade, trafficking of exotic animals and black-market sales of precious metals and gems to finance its terror activities and its fighting in support of the Assad regime in Syria. In addition, H.R. 3329 requires that Congress receive information on Hizballah's illicit activities, which legislators could use to better fund the resources necessary to counter the terrorist group.

"In order to protect the United States and Israel from Iran, the U.S. House of Representatives must pass the Iran Ballistic Missiles and International Sanctions Enforcement Act and the Hizballah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act of 2017," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and President of Covenant Journey. "It is the right thing to do. Hizballah terrorists are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, and their funds for terrorism must be cut off immediately. Congress should use all appropriate means to stop Iran's emerging stranglehold over much of the Middle East where Hizballah terrorists continue to be a serious threat to the United States and Israel," said Staver.

