Elder Ricardo Graham, President, Pacific Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Responds to Las Vegas Shooting
Contact: Kevin Lampe, 312 617-7280
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- As a church, Seventh-day Adventists reject violence and we are appalled
at the tragic loss of life last night in Las Vegas. We grieve with those
who have lost family and friends, and add our voice in mourning and
sorrow. We stand against anyone who causes death and injury, and are
heartbroken for those who are suffering such pain and anguish.
The scriptures condemn those who use violence, saying that "those who
love violence, he hates with a passion" (Psalm 11:5 NIV). He says very
clearly, "Give up your violence and oppression and do what is just and
right" (Ezekiel 45:9 NIV).
As believers, we are called to stand for what is good and true and
right, and most of all to show the love of God in the way we live. We
will help those affected in their suffering, and continue to pray for
all those who mourn. Instead of returning evil, we stand with all those
who wish to do good. "Do not repay anyone evil for evil...Do not be
overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good" (Romans 12:17-21 NIV).
We believe that "The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those
who are crushed in spirit" (Psalm 34:18 NIV). May this be true for all
those grieving and saddened at this time of loss.
Elder Ricardo Graham, D. Min, president
Pacific Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists
October 2, 2017
Las Vegas is located in the Pacific Union Conference