The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association partners with SiriusXM to launch 'The Billy Graham Channel'

In celebration of Billy Graham's 99th birthday, "The Billy Graham Channel" will air starting Nov. 6

Limited-run channel to showcase Christian pastor's most inspiring sermons and uplifting messages

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association announced its partnership with SiriusXM for the launch of "The Billy Graham Channel," a limited-run channel headlined by world-renowned Christian evangelist, Billy Graham.

"The Billy Graham Channel" will debut on Monday, Nov. 6, at 12 a.m. ET through Friday, Nov. 17, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on channel 145 on satellite and via streaming.

Launching in celebration of the acclaimed preacher's 99th birthday, SiriusXM listeners nationwide will have access to the preacher's timeless, inspiring messages from his seven decades of ministry.

"On Nov. 7, Billy Graham celebrates his 99th birthday and we, along with SiriusXM, thought a channel featuring some of Mr. Graham's most memorable messages would be a fitting way to mark the occasion. 'The Billy Graham Channel' is the kind of gift Mr. Graham would greatly appreciate: it helps point others to the hope found in Jesus Christ," said Jim Kirkland, executive director of Audio Media at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

"Billy Graham has inspired millions of Americans with his uplifting messages of hope, courage, love, and forgiveness," said Dave Gorab, vice president and general manager of Talk Programming at SiriusXM. "We are honored to be part of Billy Graham's 99th birthday celebration by bringing this limited engagement channel to SiriusXM listeners coast to coast."

In addition to the catalog of Graham's motivational messages and sermons, "The Billy Graham Channel" will also include personal reflections on the pastor's life by family and friends including Billy Graham's son, Franklin Graham, and his daughter, Anne Graham Lotz. The channel will also showcase remarks from Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

Born in 1918, evangelist Billy Graham has preached the Gospel to nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories. Since the 1949 Los Angeles Crusade that vaulted Mr. Graham into the public eye, he has led hundreds of thousands to make personal decisions to live for Christ, which is the main mission of his ministry.

In addition to the SiriusXM partnership, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's audio ministry, Billy Graham Radio, accomplishes the mission of the association – to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world – by producing a number of online and broadcast programs. The newest program in the ministry's line-up is GPS: God. People. Stories. Each weekly GPS podcast features an inspiring story of how God has worked in someone's life. Decision Minute is a one-minute feature that airs on more than 600 radio stations. To listen to the programs, visit www.billygraham.org/radio

About The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association