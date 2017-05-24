Pavone, King: POTUS 'Gift' to Pope a Sign of the Times



Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, America's largest religious anti-abortion ministry and Evangelist Alveda King who heads up Civil Rights for the Unborn for the organization have a message for America regarding President Donald Trump's gift of books by Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Pope Francis on the POTUS tour to the world's most renowned seats of religious power.

"How appropriate that two world leaders who seek peace should pause again in the shadow of another leader who showed everyone how to make it happen," said Father Pavone. "Dr. King said that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Both the President and the Pope have warned the world about the ongoing injustice of abortion, which, as President Trump pointed out in the third presidential debate, rips babies out of the womb. Both the President and the Pope know that peace demands an end to that violence," said Father Pavone.

Evangelist King, prolife niece of MLK who gifted President Trump with a "King Family Tribute" book during her visit with POTUS at the National Museum of African American History and Culture earlier this year said: "It's interesting how things come full circle. I gifted President Trump with a King book; he gifted the same to the Pope. The Pope has often noted the teachings of MLK in his work. When I first met Fr. Pavone in NY at a prolife rally in the 1990s he was quoting MLK's Christmas sermon."

"... When we truly believe in the sacredness of human personality, we won't exploit people, we won't trample over people with the iron feet of oppression, we won't kill anybody." Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. 1967 Christmas Sermon

Citing what she calls "fake news examples," King points out that President Trump's Mexico City Policy redirection of funds away from abortion providers outside of America and back to life affirming programs in America is not robbing the poor as some media suggests. "President Trump is redirecting our funds while draining the swamp. By cutting abortion funds, and redirecting public assistance away from entitlement to empowerment, POTUS is helping everyone; not robbing the poor as some media reports. Now our families can begin to breathe again and work again and live in dignity. I'm just glad that in the midst of all of the 'fake news' President Trump has delivered something real again with this MLK book gift; the six principles and steps to nonviolent conflict resolution espoused by my Uncle Rev. MLK are always good for America and the world."

Fr. Pavone added: "It is no accident that the President's first trip is to the key religious centers in the world. He is convinced that peace in the world depends upon religious leaders and their people freely and vigorously practicing their faith. Both he and the Pope have warned against the abuse of religion, which happens when people invoke God's name as a cover for violence."

Both Pavone and King are prayerful and supportive of President Trump's agenda to address the problem of abortion in America and are in favor of a "sanctity of life" agenda; "from the womb to the tomb," they agree. In agreement with her colleague Janet Morana, author of RECALL ABORTION, Evangelist King, a post abortive voice for life is a "women's advocate supporting good health, safety and equality for all females, including the little girls in the womb. Abortion is not health care. Abortion kills babies, hurts and sometimes kills their mothers. How can the dream survive abortion?"

As American voices for life, Pavone and King advance the sanctity of life message from a Bible perspective. "When POTUS says we are all Americans, and our blood runs red, that's true. Acts 17:26 says that God created all humanity as 'one blood.' Uncle MLK said 'we must learn to live together as brothers [and sisters] or perish as fools.' It's time for us to lead the way. AMERICA RETURN TO GOD Deuteronomy 30:19 – "…Choose life, so that you and your descendants might live!"

