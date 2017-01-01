Pre-Trib Research Center Relocates to Calvary University Contact: Dr. Skip Hessel,

Contact: Dr. Skip Hessel,816-322-0110KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Dr. Thomas Ice will join the Calvary University faculty as Professor of Bible and Theology in January 2018. Upon Dr. Ice's hiring, Dr. Cone, President of Calvary University, said, "We are excited about Dr. Ice at Calvary University. His work and ministry is emblematic of Calvary University's commitment to the consistent application of the literal grammatical historical hermeneutic and dispensational thought."Dr. Ice is the Executive Director of The Pre-Trib Research Center, set to relocate to the Calvary University campus in January 2018 (though the annual meetings will continue to be held in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area). He founded The Center in 1994 with Dr. Tim LeHaye to research, teach, and defend the pretribulation rapture and related bible prophecy doctrines. Dr. Ice has authored and co-authored over 30 books, written hundreds of articles, and is a frequent conference speaker. He has served as a pastor for 17 years. Dr. Ice has a B.A. from Howard Payne University, a Th.M. from Dallas Theological Seminary, a Ph.D. from Tyndale Theological Seminary, and has done post-doctoral work at the University of Wales in the United Kingdom.If interested in learning more about the Pre-Trib Research Center, please visit www.pre-trib.org or consider attending the 26th Annual Pre-Trib Conference Dec 4-6, 2017 in Irving, TX.Find out more about Calvary University at Calvary.edu

