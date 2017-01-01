GiveSendGo Loses Control



By partnering with WePay, an industry leading payment processor, GSG is now able to offer more control, efficiency and convenience to those running campaigns.



"It really came down to listening to the needs of our campaign owners. We want to make raising and donating money as easy as possible, so we listen, watch and pray as we continue to develop GSG into a platform that can help people more effectively raise money to share Hope," says GiveSendGo.com's Co-Founder, Heather Wilson.



This move significantly allows campaign owners to have a better idea and control of the financial side of their efforts.



GSG campaign owners from the US, and Canada are now able receive money not just through a checking account. WePay also allows money to be delivered into a savings account or even sent by check.



With great technology available, GSG has added more ways to easily access information. Campaign owners can easily track donations, download a donation reports, view and control when and how transfers are made.



Campaign startup is now easier as well. With a newly designed campaign creation process, there is no cumbersome payment details required to enable your campaign. Once a donation is received, simply login to your WePay account as prompted through an email and set up where and when you want your money to be delivered.



"We knew we needed industry-leading experts to help us with our users' payment details. We wanted someone who understands the complexities of a platform like ours. WePay's solutions to payment details will help us accomplish our mission like never before," says GiveSendGo's co-founder, Jacob Wells.



GiveSendGo embraces this partnership knowing that combining the expertise and excellent services of WePay, along with an easy to use crowdfunding platform, is a win-win for everyone involved.



The largest Christian crowdfunding platform continues to be the hands and feet of Jesus to a love-starved world. GSG is made up of an ever-increasing number of Christ followers convinced that such a commitment inevitably leads to action.



